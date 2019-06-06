Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan support new family housing project in Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, along with River Bank Development Corporation (River Bank), officially opened four single-family homes with support services for large families in Prince Albert.

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prince Albert Carlton, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), and Brian Howell, Manager of River Bank, made the announcement today.

The project consists of the acquisition and renovation of four single-family homes located in the Westview, West Flat and Midtown neighbourhoods in Prince Albert. The average size of the homes is 1,000 square feet (92.9 square metres).

"Together we can reduce chronic homelessness in our communities by 50% by 2027–2028. The Government of Canada is working together with River Bank, Saskatchewan and other partners in communities across Canada to provide more stable housing to people experiencing homelessness and increasing support for vulnerable groups. Not only does this bolster economic growth, it lays the foundation for prosperity, as these families now have the tools they need for their long-term success." — Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Safe, affordable housing is important to everyone, as it directly impacts every aspect of our lives. Through partnerships such as these, we will continue to work together to create new housing opportunities for Saskatchewan families. Our government is pleased to be a part of this investment and, most importantly, help four families along the path to success." — Honourable Joe Hargrave. Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prince Albert Carlton

"River Bank is pleased to work with the Federal and Provincial Governments and the City of Prince Albert to develop more affordable housing in Prince Albert. We also want to thank our partners, Native Coordinating Council Family Services, Family Futures and Kids First, for supporting our tenants. This project will support four families as they raise their children and work towards achieving their goals in employment, education and a better life." — Brian Howell, Manager, River Bank Development Corporation

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, jointly contributed $465,000 to this project through the Canada - Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement .

, through CMHC, and the Government of , through SHC, jointly contributed to this project through the - . The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $40 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. Thanks to new investments proposed in Budget 2019, Canada's National Housing Strategy will be a 10-year, $55 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy will be a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. This project supports the Province's Housing Strategy, Poverty Reduction Strategy, the Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan and the Disability Strategy. These priorities include increasing housing supply, improving housing affordability and supporting individuals and families in greatest housing need.

River Bank is a non-profit corporation operating in Prince Albert since 1998. Their mandate is to promote social and economic development in Prince Albert's low-income community. Family supports, provided by service partners, include developing parenting skills, promoting healthy child development, mental health and addiction treatment services, referral to early learning and child care opportunities, social support, conflict resolution and problem solving. These service providers refer families to other services in the community as required.

In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $790 million to develop or repair more than 16,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

