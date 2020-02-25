Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Support Habitat for Humanity in Moose Jaw

MOOSE JAW, SK, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have partnered with Habitat for Humanity (Habitat) to help a Moose Jaw family realize their dream of homeownership.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) along with Greg Lawrence, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Moose Jaw Wakamow, on behalf of the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), and Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Regina, made the announcement today.

Located at 914 Ominica Street West, the project consists of a three-bedroom, two-storey home. Together, the main and upper floors of the home total approximately 1,456 square feet or 135 square metres.

Quotes

"Our government believes that every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. Across the country, we are working with organizations like Habitat to build the sort of safe, appropriate, affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities. Here in Moose Jaw, the investments in this new home will make a real difference in the lives of this hard-working family, a place they can proudly call their own." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"This home would not be possible without Habitat, its partners and volunteers coming together to help a family in need of a safe, affordable home. We all know that a home brings long-term financial benefits and better futures for families and communities. Our government is pleased to support this Habitat project and others throughout the province and, most importantly, provide a helping hand up for another Saskatchewan family." — Greg Lawrence, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Moose Jaw Wakamow

"We are thrilled to be here today to celebrate another Saskatchewan family as they take possession of their new home. They have worked hard to be able to purchase this new home and we could not be prouder of our partnership with this local family. The Habitat Moose Jaw committee has done an amazing job of bringing local sponsors, donors, volunteers and families together on their journey to homeownership. We would like to express our thanks for the support of the community—you have made this day possible for another Moose Jaw family." — Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Regina

Quick facts

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, jointly contributed $65,000 to build this home through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-2019 Agreement.

, through CMHC, and the Government of , through SHC, jointly contributed to build this home through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-2019 Agreement. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The Province's overall commitment to Habitat for Humanity totals more than $11.8 million since March 2009 . This total includes funding of $600,000 from the provincial Summit Action Fund.

since . This total includes funding of from the provincial Summit Action Fund. Habitat's innovative delivery model provides opportunities for families to stabilize their housing and to achieve their homeownership goals. Each partner family selected by Habitat contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat homes. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity and their work across Saskatchewan , visit www.habitat.ca.

Associated links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy, the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. CMHC and the Government of Saskatchewan have reached an agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Under the Agreement, which can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested $804 million to develop or repair more than 16,600 housing units around the province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

