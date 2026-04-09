GATINEAU, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, Canada must focus on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient nation. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs will receive support to help them adapt, retrain and succeed, as a result of a joint partnership agreement titled the Canada–Quebec Workforce Tariff Response and announced today by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Pascale Déry, Quebec's Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region.

Specifically, today's agreement provides $122.5 million over three years to support workers and businesses within the softwood lumber steel and other directly and indirectly tariff-affected industries through a period of significant economic adjustment. The agreement will provide tailored skills development for the impacted workforce where workers can navigate a changing labour market so that industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Public employment services are offered in Services Québec offices, which can be found in every region. Specialized services for individuals are adapted to the needs of job seekers or people who want to gain new skills in an evolving labour market. Services are also available for employers and their workers to help with skills development.

This transformative new approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and Quebec to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Canada-Quebec Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The global economic context requires businesses and workers to be more adaptable, and we are here to support them. This agreement allows Quebec to receive its fair share of federal funding, while respecting its exclusive responsibility for establishing priorities and actions for workforce skills development. The agreement will enable us to use Quebec's public employment services model for the benefit of people working in sectors affected directly or indirectly by tariffs."

– Pascale Déry, Quebec's Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region

Quick facts

Through the agreement announced today, the governments of Canada and Quebec are committing to support workers and businesses through this period of global economic uncertainty marked by global tariffs.

Through the Labour Market Development Agreement and the Workforce Development Agreement reached by the governments of Canada and Quebec, approximately $745 million have been invested in public employment services in Quebec to meet the needs of approximately 130,000 people each year, including youth, mid-career workers and skilled trades apprentices.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Aissa Diop, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Simon Savignac, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region, 438-341-2255, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Office of Communications, Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, 418-643-9796, [email protected]