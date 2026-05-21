Across Quebec, 27 organizations in aluminum sector affected by U.S. tariffs have received CED funding under Regional Tariff Response Initiative.

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, while at the annual general assembly of Quebec aluminum industrial cluster AluQuébec, announced a non-repayable contribution of $1,485,000. This funding will make it possible to strengthen the organization's role as a catalyst offering businesses specialized guidance and improved access to strategic knowledge and market diversification opportunities.

Mr. Leitão took the opportunity to provide an update on CED investments to assist Quebec's aluminum processors. To date, 27 organizations connected to this sector--including AluQuébec--have received a total of $20,275,574. This funding is provided under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) deployed by Canada's regional development agencies. The Government of Canada is providing concrete assistance to businesses and organizations affected by economic disruptions generated by tariffs by supporting projects that improve their productivity, optimize their processes and strengthen their competitiveness, while also helping to consolidate approximately 1775 jobs in several Quebec regions.

This announcement echoes a series of federal measures announced on May 4, 2026, to support businesses affected by tariff measures, including a $500-million top-up to the RTRI and the launch of a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada for metal processing businesses in order to meet their need for liquidity and to adapt. The aim of these measures totalling $1.5 billion is to counter the tariff pressures resulting from the adjustment as of April 6, 2026, to U.S. tariffs on Canadian products containing steel, aluminum and copper.

In the current economic context, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures to strengthen the Canadian economy. It is taking concrete action by supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reinforce their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures. By investing in workers and businesses in strategic sectors such as the aluminum industry, the Government of Canada is helping to build a more resilient economy that is better able to adapt to market fluctuations, to the benefit of the entire country.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is putting into place the measures needed to respond to the tariffs affecting our industries. When these industries face significant disruptions, as is the case with the aluminum sector in Quebec, we must react quickly, with concrete measures so that businesses can maintain their operations. We want to give them the tools they need to remain competitive, strengthen their supply chains and pursue their growth. With the Regional Tariff Response Initiative, we are investing to ensure that the aluminum industry continues to play a key role in the Quebec and Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Today, at AluQuébec's general assembly, we are making a concrete gesture by assisting the Aluminum Industrial Cluster, while also highlighting the scale of our funding for aluminum processors across Quebec. In a context of tariff pressures, it is essential to support both the organizations that structure the industry and the businesses that innovate on the ground, in order to strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of the entire sector."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"The aluminum industry is currently undergoing a profound transformation in its trade and industrial balance. In this climate, the competitiveness of SMEs cannot be built only on their ability to absorb tariff shocks. It will also occur through our shared ability to better structure Canadian value chains, develop strategic markets and better position the know-how of Quebec's aluminum sector in large projects in the future. The funding announced today will enable AluQuébec to accelerate concrete initiatives to guide businesses to high-potential markets such as defence and infrastructure, support trade diversification efforts, and increase industrial collaborations across Canada in order to better integrate SMEs' capabilities into the country's strategic supply chains."

Charlotte Laramée, Chief Executive Officer, AluQuébec

Quick facts

CED is taking action to support aluminum processors. Quebec has over 1700 aluminum processing businesses, representing 30,000 jobs. These businesses generate a total of $11.6B in sales annually.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, the RTRI aims primarily to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their challenges to commercialization and to transform in order to remain competitive in the long term.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]