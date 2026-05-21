WINNIPEG, MB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, alongside Chief Leroy Constant, York Factory First Nation for a housing announcement.

Date: May 22, 2026



Time: 12:30 pm CT



Location: The Forks Outdoor Canopy 1 Forks Market Road, Winnipeg MB R3C 4L9

Media are asked to RSVP to this availability by emailing [email protected]

SOURCE Government of Canada

For more information: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]