OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, will provide updates about the Andes Hantavirus and Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda and actions taken by the Government of Canada. Representatives from Global Affairs Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency will also be present to address questions.

Date

May 22, 2026

Time

1:00 PM (EDT)

Location

This will be a virtual briefing.

Participation in the question and answer portion of the technical briefing is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Dial-in number: 613-209-3054

Webinar ID: 632 0963 6412

Passcode: 465756

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945