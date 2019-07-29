Governments of Canada and PEI invest in Affordable Housing in Charlottetown

CHARLOTTETOWN, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - With the help of the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), those seeking affordable housing in Charlottetown will soon have a place to call home when a newly constructed 60-unit affordable housing complex opens its doors.

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is announcing an $11.9 million dollar financial commitment from the federal government for the construction of Martha Place, an affordable housing complex at 2 Acadian Drive in Charlottetown.

Thanks to this commitment by the NHCF, a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and to the investments of other partners, namely, the Province of Prince Edward Island, and the City of Charlottetown.Owned and operated by Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation, the 4-story affordable housing complex will also offer onsite part-time social services from the Sisters of St. Martha.

Quotes

"As part of the National Housing Strategy, our Government is committed to reducing homelessness by 50 per cent over the next 10 years. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, which is why we are proud to be helping corporations like Kings Square Affordable Housing get affordable housing projects like Martha Place built. This affordable housing complex will be key to a better life for the men, women and children who come here when they have nowhere else to go."

– Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

"Affordable housing is much more than just four walls and a roof, it is about ensuring that Islanders have a place they can feel safe, secure and supported. Through our Housing Action Plan, we are working together with community organizations, private developers and governments to increase the availability of affordable housing options for Islanders so they can live healthy, independent lives."

– The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Provincial Minister of Social Development and Housing

"The City of Charlottetown is committed to working with all levels of government, stakeholders, community organizations, and private developers to create more affordable and accessible housing units in the Capital city. Martha Place will be a great addition to Charlottetown's housing stock and will help us move towards a more comfortable vacancy rate. Upon completion of construction, the new residents will have a safe and affordable place to live and raise a family."

– Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

"We are pleased to be able to make a small dent in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Charlottetown by providing 60 more units. Eighteen of the 60 will be barrier free. This is a small step to help solve the demand for affordable units in Charlottetown, however, it is a big step for Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation. The help we received from all three levels of government and the Sisters of St. Martha have made our modest addition to the housing stock in Charlottetown, possible."

– J.W. (Bill) Campbell, President of Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation

Quick Facts

Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation, formed in 1988 is a non-profit organization whose general objective is to contribute to the availability of adequate and suitable housing for all Prince Edward Island residents, in particular the provision of housing for senior citizens, families, the disabled and other groups or persons who require assistance.

residents, in particular the provision of housing for senior citizens, families, the disabled and other groups or persons who require assistance. Fifty affordable units will be leased to the PEI Housing Corporation, who in turn, will lease the units to people on their wait list on a rent geared to income of 25 per cent. The remaining 10 units will be rented to the general population at market rates. The Province of Prince Edward Island is also supporting the project through its Housing Action Plan with $600,000 in up-front construction grants and has transferred ownership of the property to Kings Square Housing Corporation.

is also supporting the project through its Housing Action Plan with in up-front construction grants and has transferred ownership of the property to Kings Square Housing Corporation. The subject property is proposed to have 83% of units as affordable, 30% of units will be accessible. A number of units will be dedicated to priority groups as well.

Martha Place aims to achieve energy savings and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 68% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015.

aims to achieve energy savings and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 68% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings 2015. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, (613) 748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

