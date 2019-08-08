Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in affordable housing in Oxford County

WOODSTOCK, ON, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - More people will now have a place to call home in Oxford County. The federal and provincial governments are investing over $7.8 million to create 130 affordable housing units through the Canada-Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement.

Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, made the announcement today.

The announcement took place at 786 Southwood Way in Woodstock, which received over $1 million in IAH funding and over $500,000 from the Social Infrastructure Fund to provide 23 units of affordable rental housing for seniors.

Seven other affordable housing developments in Oxford County were also celebrated at the event.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian, no matter their age, physical abilities, or background, deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. It is investments like this that give Canada's middle class and those working hard to join it a fair chance at success." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"In everything our government does – every program, every policy and every service change – we put people first. We are helping people in Oxford County, and all across Ontario, find a place to live that meets their needs and their budget." – Steve Clark, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick facts:

All units at 786 Southwood Way will have accessible features, such as ground-level entryways and grab bars in the bathrooms. This apartment complex features four single-storey buildings with private outdoor garden and patio space.

At 45 Delatre Street, a historical school will be converted into new affordable housing units. The building will contain a total of 34 one-bedroom units, of which 22 are funded by IAH/SIF and 12 are market rent units.

An apartment complex at 68 Young Street features eight fully accessible one-bedroom units, including Energy Star-rated products and individual smart-meters.

A new development at 381-387 Dundas Street will provide 20 affordable one-bedroom units.

An apartment complex at 373 Blossom Park features 30 one-bedroom units and supportive services for people with mental health issues.

A converted church close to the downtown core of Woodstock includes seven one-bedroom units at 34 Riddell Street.

In Ingersoll, at 322/324 King Street West, an apartment complex features four two-bedroom units with Energy Star-rated products.

An apartment complex at 55 Woodstock Street in Tavistock features 16 affordable one-bedroom units with modifications for seniors.

The governments of Canada and Ontario have partnered together to deliver the IAH program since 2011. Under the IAH, Ontario and the federal government are investing a total of $1.9 billion to improve access to affordable housing across Ontario.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

Ontario is investing in the community housing system that was neglected for years, providing $1 billion in 2019-20 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing in Ontario.

Backgrounder

Oxford County Affordable Housing Projects

Project Address Municipality IAH/SIF

Units Total Federal and

Provincial Funding Filtec Screens Inc. 45 Delatre Street Woodstock 22 $1,845,630 Splitroc Inc. 786 Southwood Way Woodstock 23 $1,534,600 Blossom Park, Indwell Community Homes 373 Blossom Park Road Woodstock 30 $1,126,794 Woodstock Street 55 Woodstock Street Tavistock 16 $1,032,400 381-387 Dundas

Street 381-387 Dundas Street Woodstock 20 $981,800 68 Young Street 68 Young Street Woodstock 8 $560,000 Filtec Screens Inc. 34 Riddell Street Woodstock 7 $483,900 2348462 Ontario Inc. 322/324 King Street West Ingersoll 4 $280,000 Total



130 $ 7,845,124

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter.

