Governments of Canada and Ontario celebrate new affordable housing in Milton

MILTON, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - More people will soon have a place to call home in Milton. The federal and provincial governments are investing $2.7 million to create 18 new affordable homes in Milton through the Canada-Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement.

The homes are part of Victoria Park Community Homes' 154 Bronte Street South project, a five-storey apartment building that will provide 24 new one-bedroom units to the local community. It will have accessible features such as wider halls and common space, automatic entrance doors, wider doorways for all units, an elevator, four barrier-free units (three will be fully accessible), roll-in showers, braille signage (in communal space) and textured flooring on landings and walkways.

Victoria Park Community Homes is committed to strengthening individuals, families, neighborhoods, and communities by providing stable quality affordable homes. Founded in 1974, it is one of the oldest and largest private non-profit housing corporations in the province of Ontario.



"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the National Housing Strategy we are building new homes in Milton and all across Canada." – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our government is putting families first by helping people in Milton and Halton Region have a safe and affordable place to call home. In everything our government does, every program, every policy and every service change, we put people first. We value working with partners to create accessible homes like these at Victoria Park Community Homes and help the most vulnerable people in the province." – The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

The new Victoria Park Community Homes complex will include 18 affordable units and six supportive housing units.

This project has also received funding from the federal rental subsidy agreement with Halton Region and Ontario's Home for Good program, with apartments dedicated to individuals on the Ontario Disability Support Program wait-list and rent geared-to-income for households on the Halton Region social housing wait-list.

The federal and provincial governments are also providing $900,000 in funding through the IAH program to create six affordable homes as part of a housing facility on 80 Ontario Street in Milton , owned by the Catherton Charitable Foundation.

in funding through the IAH program to create six affordable homes as part of a housing facility on 80 Ontario Street in , owned by the Catherton Charitable Foundation. The governments of Canada and Ontario have partnered together to deliver the IAH program since 2011. Under the IAH, Ontario and the federal government are investing a total of $1.9 billion to improve access to affordable housing across Ontario.

and Ontario have partnered together to deliver the IAH program since 2011. Under the IAH, Ontario and the federal government are investing a total of to improve access to affordable housing across Ontario. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. Ontario is investing in the community housing system that was neglected for years, providing $1 billion in 2019-20 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing in Ontario.

Associated links:

