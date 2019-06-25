Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia support new transitional housing for indigenous women and children

HALIFAX, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigenous women and children escaping domestic violence will soon have increased access to safe, affordable housing in the Halifax area.

Four units have been purchased and renovated to provide housing to indigenous women and children who are victims of domestic violence. The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre will own and operate the facility, which will provide secure, affordable, temporary-transitional housing that is grounded in support through culture and ceremony.

The site also includes a programing area where the Centre will deliver culturally relevant and sensitive programs and services to meet the residents' specific needs, including counselling, parenting and employment programs.

The announcement was made today by Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Kelly Regan, Minister responsible for the Advocacy Council on the Status of Women.

Quotes

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable home is invaluable. The Government of Canada is proud to support the Mi'kmaw Native Frienship Centre with the realization of these units, as they are another example of our Government's commitment toward ensuring that survivors of domestic violence are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment, with access to the support they need in order to ensure a successful future."

– Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax

"I want to commend the leadership of Pamela Glode-Desrochers, whose vision made this facility possible. Through the Standing Together to Prevent Domestic Violence action plan, our Government is working with community organizations, such as the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, to break the harmful cycles of violence in our homes and communities. Under the Friendship Centre's leadership and expertise, this facility – and the programming and supports it will provide, which are customized to the unique cultural needs of indigenous women – will be instrumental in helping indigenous women and children create a better life for themselves and their families."

– The Honourable Kelly Regan, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Society recognizes the importance of such projects and opportunities to partner. This particular project provides a real foundation for Urban Indigenous Women to rebuild, become self-sufficient and build capacity for themselves. It is about creating a safe place where Indigenous women can begin to rebuild their lives."

– Pam Glode-Desrochers, Executive Director of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre

Quick Facts

The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia provided $824 000 under the Social Infrastructure Fund grant.

and provided 000 under the Social Infrastructure Fund grant. All units are anticipated to be ready for occupancy this summer.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

