Additional funding will help support French as a second language learning for students in the Northwest Territories.

YELLOWKNIFE, NT , July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's two official languages are an asset for all Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to encouraging bilingualism in Canada, now and for future generations, by creating more opportunities for students to flourish, grow and play at schools in both French and English.

Today, Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, announced that the Government of Canada is increasing funding by an additional $943,000 over two years to help the Northwest Territories increase the opportunities for French learning. The Northwest Territories is contributing $290,000. Mr. Serré made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

This funding is in addition to more than $11.5 million that the Government of Canada has already provided to the Northwest Territories over four years for French minority-language education and second-language learning.

Among other things, the new funds will make it possible to:

Increase the number of schools offering core French programs;

Increase the number of students enrolled in core French;

Increase the number of grade levels and students enrolled in French immersion.

The additional funding will provide students of the Northwest Territories with more resources and opportunities to learn French as a second language.

The support is in addition to existing funding under the Canada–Northwest Territories Agreement for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2019–20 to 2022–23.

Quotes

"This additional funding will help meet schools' growing needs and will secure Canada's bilingual future. Access to French-language education for Anglophone students plays a key role in promoting bilingualism. Our government is reaffirming its commitment to support the vitality of official languages across the country."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The additional funding I am announcing today on behalf of Minister Petitpas Taylor will breathe new life into French second-language education in the Northwest Territories. We've been told about this need and this funding demonstrates our commitment to supporting bilingualism across Canada, including the Northwest Territories."

— Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Official Languages

"The Northwest Territories has rich cultural and linguistic diversity and this funding will help strengthen the Franco-Tenois community. The Government of the Northwest Territories is proud of its Core French and French Immersion programming in NWT schools, and we look forward to seeing more students enrolled and more schools offering these programs."

—The Honourable R.J. Simpson, Northwest Territories Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister of Justice, and Government House Leader

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 proposes to provide Canadian Heritage with $180.4 million over three years, starting in 2021–22, to help students across the country achieve greater levels of bilingualism. Being bilingual is a competitive advantage to Canadians.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future includes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

Bilateral agreements with the Government of the Northwest Territories have been in place for more than 50 years to support the territories in implementing its French-language education and second official language instruction activities.

On March 1, 2022, the Government of Canada introduced an improved bill aimed at supporting the substantive equality of official languages in Canada and to adapt the Official Languages Act to a changing society. Among other things, this bill aims to remedy the decline of French in Canada, clarify and strengthen the section of the Official Languages Act concerning the promotion of official languages and support official language minority communities.

Associated Links

