Governments will work together to provide universal access to contraception, diabetes medication, and hormone replacement therapy.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians should have access to the medications they need, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay. In 2021, over a quarter of British Columbia (BC) residents reported not having sufficient insurance to cover the cost of their prescription drugs. People should not have to choose between paying for their medications and putting food on the table. Unfortunately, many Canadians are still forced to make this impossible decision.

Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Adrian Dix, BC's Minister of Health, confirmed their intention to work together to make essential and preventive medications more accessible and more affordable for residents of BC. Once Bill C-64 receives Royal Assent, both governments intend to enter formal negotiations to implement universal, single-payer, first-dollar coverage for a range of contraception and diabetes medications as announced by the Government of Canada in February 2024.

As part of this work, BC also intends to provide free treatment of menopausal symptoms with hormone replacement therapy (HRT). As BC began proving free contraceptives to its residents in April 2023, the province intends to provide universal, single payer, first dollar coverage for HRT. During the development of the bilateral agreement with Canada, BC may wish to discuss inclusion of additional prescription drugs and related products beyond existing lists of contraceptives and diabetes medications. The benefits of federal pharmacare funding will enable the Government of BC to further enhance its leadership in pharmacare programming for its residents.

When complete, the bilateral agreement with BC will be an important step forward to improve health equity, affordability, and health outcomes for BC residents, with potential long-term cost savings to our public health care system.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with provinces and territories to improve health care for all Canadians, including access to affordable prescription medications, and achieving better health outcomes for everyone.

Quotes

"No Canadians should have to choose between paying for prescription drugs and putting food on the table. We look forward to working with the Government of British Columbia after Royal Assent of Bill C-64 to make sure that all British Columbians get the medication they need to live healthy lives and prevent serious complications. Our government is committed to working with all provinces and territories to help Canadians save money and get the prescription drugs they need, as we move forward on national pharmacare."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

"B.C. made history as the first province in Canada to offer free coverage for prescription contraceptives. By partnering with the Government of Canada to fully cover contraceptives and diabetes medications, we can now reinvest these savings to improve coverage for hormone replacement therapy for people experiencing menopausal symptoms. This is another significant step toward increasing equity in health care, reducing financial barriers and helping more people to take control of their reproductive health."

The Honourable Adrian Dix

British Columbia's Minister of Health

Quick Facts

On December 18, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced the creation of the Canadian Drug Agency with an investment of over $89.5 million over five years, starting in 2024-25. The Agency will provide the dedicated leadership and coordination needed to make Canada's drug system more sustainable and prepared for the future and help Canadians achieve better health outcomes.

, the Government of announced the creation of the Canadian Drug Agency with an investment of over over five years, starting in 2024-25. The Agency will provide the dedicated leadership and coordination needed to make drug system more sustainable and prepared for the future and help Canadians achieve better health outcomes. On March 22, 2023 , the Government of Canada announced measures in support of the first-ever National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases , with an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to help increase access to, and the affordability of, effective drugs for rare diseases.

, the Government of announced measures in support of the first-ever , with an investment of up to over three years to help increase access to, and the affordability of, effective drugs for rare diseases. On July 23, 2024 , the Government of Canada announced an agreement with the Government of British Columbia , providing $194 million over the next three years for the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases.

, the Government of announced an agreement with the Government of , providing over the next three years for the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases. PEI residents have saved over $2 million in out-of-pocket costs on more than 230,000 prescriptions under PEI's $5 copay program, which was launched in June 2023 and reduced copays for almost 60% of medications regularly used by Island residents. These latest improvements are an important milestone of the Improving Affordable Access to Prescriptions Drugs (IAAPD) initiative that provides federal funding to PEI to improve access to prescription drugs and make prescriptions drugs more affordable for Island residents.

Associated Links

