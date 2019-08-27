Governments Break Ground on 10 Habitat for Humanity Homes in Regina

REGINA, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, 10 Regina families celebrated a new beginning as ground was broken for 10 new Habitat for Humanity (Habitat) homes. The units are part of Haultain Crossing, Habitat's multi-unit family housing development which will house a total of 62 Habitat partner families upon completion.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor of the City of Regina, and Kelly Holmes-Binns, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Regina, made the announcement today.

Located at 1033 Edgar Street, Haultain Crossing will contain 62 townhouse-style condominiums in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood. Together, the main and upper floors of each home will total 1,216 ft2 or 113 m2. Homes assigned to larger families will have a partially finished basement.

Quotes:



"The Government of Canada is pleased to again partner with the province, city and Habitat for Humanity on another phase at this development, with construction of another 10 homes underway today. Through investments from the National Housing Strategy, we are building a vibrant community at Haultain Crossing, with 62 homes for hard-working Canadians set to be completed here—that's good news for the local economy and real progress in our fight to improve housing affordability for all Canadians." — Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC



"Our government is proud to work with CMHC and Habitat to help provide one of the most basic human needs, a safe and comfortable place to call home. The next phase of Haultain Crossing will mark a new beginning for 10 more Saskatchewan families as they work towards homeownership and the stability it brings. This initiative, and others throughout the province, support our goal of helping Saskatchewan people improve their quality of life, beginning with a safe, quality and affordable home." — Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister responsible for SHC

"The City of Regina is a long-time partner of Habitat for Humanity and its Haultain Crossing project. This development exemplifies Regina's reputation as a truly caring city, bringing people together to work towards owning their own home and forming a unique community. I applaud the federal and provincial governments for contributing to this remarkable project." — His Worship Michael Fougere, Mayor, City of Regina

"Today is an exciting day for Habitat Regina and our 10 new partner families as we come together to celebrate their future as homeowners. These homes will give each of these families an opportunity on which they can build a better future. Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Thank you to our generous donors and volunteers who help ensure that these families will have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home." — Kelly Holmes-Binns, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Regina

Quick facts:



The Government of Canada , through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Government of Saskatchewan , through Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), are jointly contributing $455,000 to build seven of the 10 homes through the Canada - Saskatchewan bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and the Government of , through Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), are jointly contributing to build seven of the 10 homes through the - bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The City of Regina has provided funding of $15,000 for each of the units.

has provided funding of for each of the units. Main private sponsors for the 10 units include The Mosaic Company, Farm Credit Canada and Scotia Bank, with in-kind donations from Town and Country Plumbing and Heating and JLB Electric.

Habitat and the Trade and Skills Construction Apprenticeship Program (TASCAP) are partnering to engage and train high school students during the construction of the 10 houses. Students receive on the job training and are on-site daily for an entire semester during construction. Qualified instructors lead students through the build from the foundation up, while students earn credits through the program and apprenticeship hours that can be put towards future training in trades.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The Province's overall commitment to Habitat for Humanity totals $11.8 million since March 2009 . This total includes funding of $600,000 from the provincial Summit Action Fund.

since . This total includes funding of from the provincial Summit Action Fund. Habitat's innovative delivery model provides opportunities for families to stabilize their housing and to achieve their homeownership goals. Each partner family selected by Habitat contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat homes. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity and their work across Saskatchewan , visit www.habitat.ca.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $790 million to develop or repair more than 16,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

