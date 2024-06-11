OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) have reached a tentative agreement for the Border Services Group at the bargaining table. Upon ratification, the renewed collective agreement will apply to approximately 11,000 employees.

The government and PSAC have spent long hours at the bargaining table to find solutions and common ground. In the end, an agreement was reached that is fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians.

The renewed Border Services Group collective agreement will include wage enhancements and other benefits for employees. Out of respect for the ratification process underway, the government will not share details of the tentative agreement at this time.

Should this tentative agreement be ratified by members, the government will have reached agreement with 18 bargaining units and covering more than 84% of the public service.

"This tentative agreement demonstrates that the best agreements are always reached at the bargaining table. Border Services employees are critical to the safety and security of our borders and this tentative agreement recognizes the importance of that work while remaining reasonable for taxpayers. We are continuing with negotiations for the remaining active bargaining tables and are committed to reaching similar positive outcomes."

- The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board

The Border Services Group is comprised of positions at the Canada Border Services Agency that are primarily involved in the planning, development, delivery, or management of the inspection and control of people and goods entering Canada .

