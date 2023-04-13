Government Reaches a Tentative Collective Agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for the Electronics Group

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On April 6, 2023, the Government of Canada and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 2228 (IBEW) reached a tentative settlement that, upon ratification, will apply to approximately 1,100 public service employees in the Electronics (EL) bargaining unit.

The settlement includes wage increases of more than 10% over four years and a number of other enhancements.

The Government and the IBEW also agreed to continue discussions in order to simplify pay rules and processes, and to work together on the ongoing implementation of the hybrid workplace.

Negotiations between the Government and IBEW have been productive and focused on key priorities. Both parties have demonstrated a commitment to negotiate in good faith at the bargaining table in the best interests of employees.

Once approved, employees will see improvements to their collective agreements, including wage enhancements within the normal timelines. This will bring employees predictability of pay and other terms and conditions of the collective agreement.

The Government of Canada is currently negotiating with 26 out of 28 bargaining units across the public service, with two agreements signed. We are confident we can continue to reach good deals at the table through good faith bargaining. The Government remains committed to reaching collective agreements that are fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

Quote

"We are very pleased with the successful outcome for the Electronics group. Both parties came to the table focussed on key priorities, resulting in an agreement that is fair for employees and reasonable for taxpayers. I thank the IBEW for their collaboration at the bargaining table, benefitting their members and our employees."

- The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board

Quick Facts

The EL group represents approximately 1,100 employees working as electronics technologists and technicians who are specialists in the installation and maintenance of electronics equipment for weather facilities, radio frequency allocation and monitoring, as well as air, land, and marine transportation systems. Employees in the EL Group are employed across Canada in departments including Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, National Defence, and Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Monica Granados, Press Secretary, Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]