Government of Canada working with Indigenous partners to provide skills training and job opportunities for young Indigenous people

VAL D'OR, QC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - A strong economy is an inclusive economy, where everybody has a real and fair chance to succeed. Indigenous people represent the youngest and fastest-growing segment of Canada's population, yet they continue to be under-represented in the workforce.

Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, highlighted funding under the Skills and Partnership Fund (SPF) and the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) for the Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val d'Or.

The Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val d'Or will receive more than $3.5 million for programs that are helping Indigenous youth overcome skills and employment barriers when transitioning into the labour market.

The SPF, encourages Indigenous organizations to form strategic partnerships with governments, businesses and community organizations to provide skills training that will contribute to long-term, targeted jobs for Indigenous people. The Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val d'Or will receive more than $2.7 million in SPF funding for the MIKIMO project to help 275 Indigenous youth. The project provides a series of workshops to promote self-knowledge, pre-employability and employability.

The YESS provides funding for flexible employment services and enhanced supports for all young Canadians. It helps youth develop the skills and gain the experience they need to successfully transition into the labour market and ensure that no one is left behind. The Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val d'Or has received YESS funding since 2016 for ongoing support until 2020 to help 54 Indigenous youth in their community successfully integrate into the labour market or return to school. The additional $85,000 announced today, brings the overall amount of funding for the Tciman project to over $760,000.

"By working closely with Indigenous people to create more job and training opportunities, our Government is demonstrating the importance of building strong communities like ours in Quebec and across the country."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"Breaking down barriers to employment for Indigenous people is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring that everyone has a real and fair chance at success. Working closely with Indigenous people to help them get the skills and training they need to find good jobs will grow the economy, strengthen the middle class and help those working hard to join it."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

"These projects highlight the richness of an Indigenous workforce, which actively contributes to society and the world of work. The financial support from the Government of Canada contributes to the creation of social and economic prosperity for the Indigenous community of Val-d'Or and helps anchor reconciliation in authentic spaces for dialogue and sharing between peoples."

– Oscar Kistabish, President, Centre d'amitié autochtone de Val d'Or

The SPF receives $50 million in funding per year and has leveraged approximately $250 million (cash and in-kind) from partnerships since its inception in 2010.





in funding per year and has leveraged approximately (cash and in-kind) from partnerships since its inception in 2010. On June 3, 2019 , the YESS was modernized to deliver a wider range of programs to help youth overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, abilities and work experience needed to get a strong start in their careers. Based on recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment, the modernized strategy offers more flexible services, broadened eligibility and enhanced supports for youth facing barriers to employment.





, the YESS was modernized to deliver a wider range of programs to help youth overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, abilities and work experience needed to get a strong start in their careers. Based on recommendations made by the Expert Panel on Youth Employment, the modernized strategy offers more flexible services, broadened eligibility and enhanced supports for youth facing barriers to employment. In Budget 2018, the Government committed a historic $2 billion investment over five years, and $408.2 million per year ongoing, to create the new ISET Program. It will improve support for Indigenous partners through increased funding flexibility and longer-term agreements. These enhancements reflect the Government's commitment to advancing reconciliation and fostering a better future for Indigenous people and all Canadians.





investment over five years, and per year ongoing, to create the new ISET Program. It will improve support for Indigenous partners through increased funding flexibility and longer-term agreements. These enhancements reflect the Government's commitment to advancing reconciliation and fostering a better future for Indigenous people and all Canadians. The previous streams of the Youth Employment Strategy—Skills Link, Career Focus and Summer Work Experience—have been integrated to create a more holistic approach to funding and service delivery.





In the last two years, the Government of Canada has made new commitments of more than $500 million to modernize the horizontal YESS, so that it can better help all young Canadians successfully transition to work. The modernized YESS supports the objectives of Canada's Youth Policy, announced by the Prime Minister (Minister of Youth) in May 2019 .





has made new commitments of more than $500 million to modernize the horizontal YESS, so that it can better help all young Canadians successfully transition to work. The modernized YESS supports the objectives of Youth Policy, announced by the Prime Minister (Minister of Youth) in . The Governments of Canada and Quebec recently signed an Agreement to support the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. Through this agreement, Quebec will receive approximately $135 million over five years, starting in April 2020 , to provide skills training and employment services to youth in the province and break down barriers to help youth gain the experience and skills they need to pursue the careers of their choice.

