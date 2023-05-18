Government of Canada welcomes Canada's newest fishery officers

SUMMERSIDE, PE , May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada is proud to welcome the latest troop of graduates to the ranks of Canada's contingent of over 600 fishery officers. Canada's fishery officers are professionally trained peace officers working in communities across our country to conserve and protect our freshwater and marine fisheries resources and habitats.

In a special ceremony at the Atlantic Police Academy in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, 14 graduates from Troop 23-1 finished their demanding 19-week training journey that included both classroom and practical training. This is the first Francophone troop to graduate through the Atlantic Police Academy, highlighting the Department's commitment to providing bilingual service to Canadians.

While completing their training, this troop of fishery officers gained a solid foundation in regulatory compliance and enforcement of Canada's fisheries, and also participated in fundraising events to support Special Olympics PEI. Troops participated in the second annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, and the Polar Plunge to mark ten years of "Freezin' for a Reason."

Having successfully completed their initial training, these new officers will now embark on a 30-month practical training program in various Fisheries and Oceans Canada field offices across the country. Alongside engaging in enforcement activities, they will play a vital role in promoting the compliance and public awareness of Canadian fisheries laws and regulations, contributing to Canada's conservation goals.

Canada's fishery officers have the important responsibility of enforcing key legislation, including the Fisheries Act, the Species at Risk Act, and the Coastal Fisheries Protection Act. They are also responsible for upholding numerous other acts and regulations governing fisheries across Canada's three coasts, inland waters, and international waters in collaboration with Regional Fisheries Management Organizations.

"Congratulations to Canada's newest fishery officers, along with a special recognition for the first Francophone troop to graduate from the esteemed Atlantic Police Academy. On behalf of all Canadians, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the work you undertake, day in and day out, to conserve and protect our fisheries."

The Honourable Joyce Murray Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Congratulations Troop 23-1. Your motivation and dedication have brought you to this point and will carry you throughout your career. The Atlantic Police Academy values our partnership with Fisheries and Oceans Canada in providing this important training for the safety and success of all future fishery officers."

Jeffrey Minten, Executive Director of the Atlantic Police Academy

"Today fourteen protection officers graduated from the Conservation and Protection training program at the Atlantic Police Academy. These new Conservation and Protection officers build on our Government's commitment to increase the DFO protection and enforcement branch, ensuring the necessary enforcement measures to protect our valuable fishing industry."

Robert J. Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, Prince Edward Island

