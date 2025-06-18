ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Cod is an important species to Newfoundland and Labrador. Commercial and recreational fishing has shaped the province's history, economy, and culture.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, announced management plans for Northern cod (2J3KL) and Capelin (2J3KLPs) for the 2025-26 seasons, reinforcing support for Newfoundland and Labrador's coastal communities. Recent scientific data and assessments confirm Northern cod has remained stable since 2017 and is at a higher level than previously understood from the 2024 assessment, allowing for a responsible total allowable catch (TAC) increase from 18,000 tonnes (t) to 38,000 t.

Capelin is a key food source for Northern cod and other species, and plays a significant role in sustaining the marine ecosystem. While Capelin populations are stable, it is anticipated that stocks will decrease to recent average levels. As such, the TAC for Capelin will remain at 14,533 t.

To inform future management decisions for the recreational cod fishery – known to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians as the food fishery – the government will launch public consultations. The goal is to gather input on this fishery, and discuss the distinct differences in the health of the province's three cod populations. While the stocks on the south and west coasts remain in the Critical Zone, the Northern cod stock status has improved. Recognizing the importance of cod to coastal communities, the management measures for the recreational groundfish fishery will remain unchanged for 2025.

The government is launching a new voluntary pilot program for tour boat operations certified by Transport Canada, giving them the flexibility to retain fish seven days a week while eliminating the catch-and-release aspect. With the new tagging system, passengers can now keep two groundfish per day.

As these measures come into effect this season, we remain committed to ongoing assessment, consultation, and adjustments to ensure responsible fisheries management decisions.

"Fishing is at the heart of Newfoundland and Labrador, and this is reinforced with every conversation I have with commercial harvesters and crew, plant workers, recreational fishers, and Indigenous groups. There are opportunities now to responsibly grow the industry and reflect on how we manage the food fishery. We often say that the world needs more Canada, but Canada also needs more Newfoundland and Labrador – and a stronger cod fishery will help make that happen."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Canada is a maritime nation, with more coastline than any country in the world, and the fishing industry plays a vital role in our economy and coastal communities. Fisheries and Oceans Canada's new voluntary tagging pilot program empowers tour boat operators to support sustainable marine practices — advancing conservation and our Canadian economy."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport

The total landed value of Northern cod in 2024 was approximately $37.5 million benefiting harvesters, crew members, plant workers, and Indigenous groups in coastal communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador (NL).

benefiting harvesters, crew members, plant workers, and Indigenous groups in coastal communities throughout and (NL). There are three cod stocks in NL with differences in their overall stock health. While the stocks on the south and west coasts are at lower levels, we recognize that the Northern cod's stock status has improved.

People with permanent disabilities can continue to apply for a designation that allows someone else to catch their daily groundfish limit during the recreational groundfish fishery on their behalf.

