OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Balancing economic growth with sustainable fisheries is essential to protect our marine resources and secure a strong future for the fishing industry and coastal communities. Today, the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, announced details for the Unit 1 commercial Redfish fishery for 2025-2026. This fishery was under a moratorium from 1995 until 2024, when the Government of Canada re-opened it following the significant rebound in the stock's population.

Following consultations with the Redfish Advisory Committee (RAC) and an assessment of the most recent scientific information, the total allowable catch (TAC) for Unit 1 Redfish in 2025-2026 will be 60,000 tonnes. These allocations took into consideration views shared by industry stakeholders, Indigenous communities and organizations, provincial partners and others, alongside socio-economic factors, and provides harvesting opportunities while respecting conservation.

Information gathered from the first two years of this fishery will support the long-term development of a sustainable Redfish fishery, and the government will continue to adjust fishing management measures as required and in consultation with stakeholders. DFO is committed to creating economic opportunities for Canadians without compromising on our protection of Canada's coasts, waterways and fisheries for future generations.

"Commercial fisheries play a critical role in the livelihood of many Canadians, and fishing is part of the social fabric of Atlantic Canada. As part of the Government's plans to keep the Canadian economy strong, we will continue to work with stakeholders to increase the prosperity of the Redfish fishery, while respecting and enforcing conservation objectives."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

The commercial fishery will open on June 24, 2025 . Opening dates may vary following consultations with individual fleets.

. Opening dates may vary following consultations with individual fleets. Of the 60,000-tonne TAC, 50,000 tonnes will be shared based on the approach announced on January 26, 2024 , which includes 14.8% to inshore harvesters, 5.7% to midshore harvesters, 58.7% to offshore harvesters.

, which includes 14.8% to inshore harvesters, 5.7% to midshore harvesters, 58.7% to offshore harvesters. As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to reconciliation, 10% of the TAC will be allocated to Indigenous communities and 10% to Estuary and Gulf of St. Lawrence shrimp harvesters who are negatively affected by the declining shrimp fishery.

commitment to reconciliation, 10% of the TAC will be allocated to Indigenous communities and 10% to Estuary and Gulf of shrimp harvesters who are negatively affected by the declining shrimp fishery. An additional 7,000 tonnes could be made available to harvesters who have fished at least 75% of their quotas. An additional 3,000 tonnes will used to support experimental fishing projects to collect data to support fisheries management decisions.

In response to stakeholder concerns and low catch rates during the 2024-25 season, DFO has adjusted certain fishing management measures for the 2025-2026 season: Fishing will be authorized in NAFO divisions 4RST for the entire length of the fishing season, from June 24 to March 31 , and in NAFO subdivisions 3Pn and 4Vn from January 1 to March 31 . Fishing with all types of otter trawl, including bottom trawl, will be authorized during the 2025-26 fishing season. Fishing will be authorized at shallower depths in summer than during the 2024-25 season. Bycatch limits will be maintained and closely monitored to protect other groundfish stocks from unwanted fishing and ensure sustainable fishing practices and conservation objectives are upheld. At-sea observer requirements will be reduced compared to last season, focusing on the highest risk period for bycatch, with 100% coverage required from January 1 to March 31 .

There are two key species of Redfish in Atlantic the Gulf of St. Lawrence : Sebastes mentella and Sebastes fasciatus. S. mentella lives in deeper waters, while S. fasciatus is found in shallower areas

