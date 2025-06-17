OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Safe and reliable navigation of waterways is necessary for global trade and transportation, making accurate and accessible marine data essential. That's why the Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS), under Fisheries and Oceans Canada, is taking a leading role in validating new digital hydrographic standards.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, announced the launch of the S-100 Sea Trials on the St. Lawrence River. The S-100 data model is a new global standard created by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), which offers a new way of visualizing the marine environment using layered, interactive digital data that can be added to navigational charts. Unlike traditional paper or electronic charts, the new standard integrates real-time information – like depths, landmarks, tides, and currents into a single, dynamic format.

Until November 2025, Canada is offering S-100 digital navigation products and services free of charge to mariners, stakeholders, developers and other interested parties to test performance in real-life scenarios. The complex conditions of the St. Lawrence River, such as varying water depths, changing currents and navigational aids, position it as an ideal testing ground, and will provide invaluable insights for S-100's future adoption across global waters.

Canada's leadership in hosting the S-100 Sea Trials will advance the global transition toward consistent and reliable digital hydrographic standards. International adoption of these standards will allow mariners to enhance maritime safety, better route navigation and planning, and transportation efficiency which will reduce costs and contribute to a cleaner environment and ocean.

"As a country surrounded by three oceans, we are proud to be a leader in cutting-edge digital navigational services which will hold mariner safety, ocean health, and Canada's maritime trade to the highest standard. The S-100 Sea Trials will help lead us to a more efficient and safer marine environment for all users, from remote communities to large commercial operators around the globe."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Hydrography is the science of studying, measuring and charting the physical features of bodies of water, such as oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers. It is critical for safe navigation of marine travel. It is celebrated annually during World Hydrography Day on June 21 st .

. The S-100 Universal Hydrographic Data Model (S-100) is a universal set of guidelines and definitions for designing and maintaining hydrographic geospatial products and services. It is the new international standard developed by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) to ensure consistency in maritime products and services.

The Canada Hydrographic Service is contributing several important navigational products and services within the IHO suite of products to help modernize navigation in Canadian waters.

The IHO has planned a phased rollout of the S-100 navigational information starting in January 2026 .

. Under the leadership of the Canadian Hydrographic Service, the S-100 Sea Trials are a collaborative effort also involving the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), Teledyne Geospatial, Electronic Chart Centre (ECC) and PRIMAR.

Mariners, stakeholders, developers and other parties operating on the St. Lawrence River who are interested in participating in these trials can register via the event website hosted by the Canadian Integrated Ocean Observing System.

