GATINEAU, QC, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in federal science to strengthen the safety of air, rail, marine and pipeline transportation systems that Canadians rely on every day. As part of the Laboratories Canada strategy, the government is developing the new Transportation Safety and Technology Science (TSTS) hub, which will transform how federal scientists and investigators work together by bringing them under one roof.

Today, the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a contract to Bird Construction Group Ltd. for construction management services for the new TSTS hub, to be located at the main campus of the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) on Montréal Road in Ottawa, Ontario. The contract is expected to be valued at up to $410 million. The initial work package, covering advisory services and site preparation, has been issued at a value of $12.3 million.

This marks a key step in the development of the new facility, which is being delivered through a collaborative approach under the Laboratories Canada strategy. The hub will serve as a shared space for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the NRC to conduct in-depth investigations and advance scientific research in transportation safety.

Engineers and scientists at the facility will work with industry partners to develop cutting-edge safety technologies and reduce risks in the air, marine, rail and pipeline sectors. The facility will combine investigations with the design and testing of next-generation light materials for aerospace, creating new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

The contract was awarded following an open and transparent procurement process. The full contract could also include over $40 million in economic benefits for Indigenous businesses and communities through subcontracts, training opportunities and employment. These benefits reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to economic reconciliation through meaningful Indigenous participation in federal infrastructure projects.

This facility is a key component of the Laboratories Canada strategy, which is transforming science infrastructure nationwide through safe, sustainable and flexible spaces that meet the evolving needs of Canada's federal scientific community, today and into the future. Construction preparation is set to begin in fall 2025, with completion anticipated in 2030.

"Today's announcement marks a critical milestone in Canada's science and research agenda. By investing in modern facilities like the Transportation Safety and Technology Science hub, we are supporting multiple science outcomes and partners, empowering federal scientists to work across disciplines, generate innovative solutions, and protect the safety and well-being of Canadians."

The Honourable Joël Lightbound

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

"This new facility represents a major step forward in strengthening transportation safety across Canada. With cutting-edge capabilities and closer collaboration with partners such as the National Research Council, we will be better equipped than ever to conduct the rigorous investigations and research that help prevent accidents. This investment reinforces Canada's position as a global leader in transportation safety and strengthens our capacity to keep pace with innovation and continue serving Canadians effectively."

Yoan Marier

Chair of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada

"Building this modern facility reflects a long-standing vision to bring Canada's top expertise in transportation and aerospace structures and safety together in one place. Canada is among the world's leaders in civil aviation and has strong capabilities in the transportation industries from design, innovation, manufacturing and regulatory systems. The NRC is excited to be partnering with the Transportation Safety Board to bring this hub to life under the Laboratories Canada initiative. Strengthening our capabilities in sustainable and safe transportation builds on Canada's strength for a more prosperous and resilient future."

Mitch Davies

President of the National Research Council of Canada

"Today's Laboratories Canada strategy announcement demonstrates the Government of Canada's dedication to scientific excellence beyond just infrastructure. By modernizing facilities and equipment and by fostering greater collaboration, the government is ensuring researchers have what they need to deliver cutting-edge science that will keep Canada's research ecosystem competitive."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly

Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"This new transportation safety research facility is a major investment in our community and in the safety of all Canadians. By bringing top federal experts together under one roof in Ottawa–Vanier–Gloucester, we're advancing cutting-edge science, supporting Indigenous economic participation, and creating quality jobs and training opportunities. This project will deliver lasting economic and innovation benefits to our region, while opening new pathways for young people and researchers alike."

The Honourable Mona Fortier

MP for Ottawa-Vanier-Gloucester

Quick facts

Laboratories Canada is modernizing science infrastructure with a $3.7-billion investment, adding new labs to support federal research priorities by addressing critical infrastructure and partnership needs.

is modernizing science infrastructure with a investment, adding new labs to support federal research priorities by addressing critical infrastructure and partnership needs. TSTS is among the 5 national science hubs supporting research aligned with Canada's safety, environmental and economic priorities.

safety, environmental and economic priorities. The Laboratories Canada Repeatable Laboratory Design Framework (RLDF) will provide the roadmap for this 21,000-square-metre facility to meet scientists' requirements as efficiently as possible. The RLDF ensures that facilities are accessible, sustainable and adaptable to keep pace with future scientific, technological and security requirements.

Incorporating intelligent and adaptive infrastructure, the facility supports Canada's commitment to net-zero carbon and aims to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and Fitwel certification.

commitment to net-zero carbon and aims to receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and Fitwel certification. The schematic design for this project was completed by A49 and B&H, in a joint venture.

