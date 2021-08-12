OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Wild Atlantic salmon is an iconic species that has special significance for Indigenous communities and the people of Atlantic Canada and Quebec. Currently found in over 1000 Canadian rivers, the species is increasingly impacted by several factors — including climate change — which are affecting its productivity and survival.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of effective and collaborative management of wild Atlantic salmon in Eastern Canada.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada will lead discussions over the coming months with Indigenous communities and organizations, government partners, and conservation organizations who collaborate on the protection, conservation and recovery of wild Atlantic salmon, as well as recreational fishing associations and the general public.

The Wild Atlantic Salmon Conservation Implementation Plan 2019-2021 is ending this year and these discussions will help map out what future activities could be prioritized to support the protection and recovery of wild Atlantic salmon.

The discussions will also build on other federal initiatives related to wild Atlantic Salmon, including:

decades of research, monitoring, policy and partnership development work;

recent investments in Canada's Nature Legacy ( $1.35 billion in 2018 and $2.3 billion in 2021) and the Coastal Restoration Fund ( $75 million in 2017);

Nature Legacy ( in 2018 and in 2021) and the Coastal Restoration Fund ( in 2017); andEnvironmental Studies Research ( $11.8 million in June 2021 ) which aims to track wild Atlantic salmon migration patterns in the offshore regions of eastern Canada over a five year period.

"Wild Atlantic salmon are critical to the cultural and economic landscape of Eastern Canada. Our government understands the need for strong, consistent and coordinated action to protect and manage this species now, and into the future. That's why we're committed to working with our partners to better understand how we can best ensure healthy wild Atlantic salmon populations will be there for generations to come."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Wild Atlantic salmon is fished for food, social and ceremonial purposes by more than forty First Nations and Inuit communities.

Angling for wild Atlantic salmon is also a valued recreational activity by both local residents and non-residents in many communities.

Wild Atlantic salmon populations have been declining. Between 1971 and 1985, the estimates of returning adult salmon in North America varied between 0.8 to 1.7 million fish annually. Since 1995 onwards, the abundance has declined to 0.4 - 0.7 million fish. Some of the most severe declines have occurred in the 32 rivers of the inner Bay of Fundy where Atlantic salmon are listed as endangered under Canada's Species at Risk Act . An additional nine populations of salmon are being considered for listing under the Species at Risk Act .

