RENFREW, ON, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The overdose crisis is one of the most serious public health crises our country has ever faced. It is driven by a dangerous illegal synthetic drug supply that is unpredictable and increasingly toxic. Too many Canadians have lost their lives to this public health crisis. Canada's approach is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging every tool at our disposal to connect people to care and keep communities safe.

Today, Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $1.8M in funding to Mackay Manor for their project "Renfrew County Mobile Substance Use Service". This project will expand access to harm reduction and substance use care in Renfrew County by designing and implementing an integrated mobile substance use service staffed by a community paramedic, a social worker, peer support worker and by Elders/Traditional Knowledge Keepers.

The project integrates partners such as Community Withdrawal Management Services, community paramedics, community mental health and addictions agencies, hospitals, and local public health units, to offer services and/or referrals for case management, system navigation, housing, opioid agonist therapy, wound care, drug testing, and virtual consultations.

The Government of Canada's action to reduce harm related to substance use, is anchored to the renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS), which outlines Canada's approach to addressing the overdose crisis and other substance use-related harms.

We will continue to support community partners and organizations working to save lives.

Quotes

"We recognize the tragic toll substance use is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about reducing harms and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, have the trust of their clients and have the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"We are taking a comprehensive and compassionate approach to addressing this public health crisis. Organizations such as Mackay Manor are working tirelessly to provide essential services and connect people to care. We will continue to support community organizations to increase access to a wide-range of health care services including treatment and save lives."

Élisabeth Brière

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"We are appreciative for this SUAP grant contribution as it will allow the County of Renfrew and its partners to further support and enhance the ongoing work of Mesa, to assist those in the community experiencing substance use disorder and seeking improved health outcomes."

Peter Emon

Warden, County of Renfrew

Quick Facts

Through investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, nearly $700 million have been invested in more than 430 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

have been invested in more than 430 projects under Health Canada's SUAP. Amongst the Government of Canada's existing tools to raise awareness of substance use and addiction is the Ease the Burden campaign, aimed at men working in trades, who are disproportionately impacted by substance use and addiction.

existing tools to raise awareness of substance use and addiction is the Ease the Burden campaign, aimed at men working in trades, who are disproportionately impacted by substance use and addiction. The Know More Opioids public awareness program in schools is also continuing to inform youth about these topics, including facts on the overdose crisis, fentanyl, recognizing signs of an overdose, and the role of naloxone. These sessions can be delivered in-person and virtually, in high schools across the country.

Associated Links

