OTTAWA, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Emergency events are increasing in frequency, duration and intensity as a result of climate change. First Nation communities are disproportionally affected by these events and the Government of Canada will do its part to keep First Nation communities safe and prepared in the face of natural hazards, including those triggered by climate change.

On March 22, 2024, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, tabled the Government of Canada's response to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Accounts' report titled Report 8, Emergency Management in First Nations communities – Indigenous Services Canada, of the 2022 Reports 5 to 8 of the Auditor General of Canada. In doing so, Minister Hajdu tabled actions the government will take to implement the recommendations, in partnership with First Nations.

To that end, a steering committee comprised of First Nation emergency management experts was formed in October 2023 in partnership with the Assembly of First Nations. This committee will leverage the invaluable knowledge of First Nation communities from coast to coast to coast to implement the recommendations from Canada's Auditor General.

In consultation with First Nation partners, ISC will co-develop an approach to focus funding on First Nation communities at the highest risk of being impacted by emergency events.

As we carry out this work with Indigenous partners, and to ensure that First Nation communities can better prepare for and manage emergencies in their communities, Indigenous Services Canada will be working towards multi-jurisdictional agreements.

We will continue to work alongside First Nations to support the health, safety and well-being of their communities, and to enhance their emergency management capacity.

"I thank the Committee for the report. As we deal with the consequences of climate change, extreme events are becoming more and more frequent. Unfortunately, these events, including wildfires and floods, often impact First Nations the most. We are working with communities to better integrate their knowledge and their expertise in our approaches. We will be working in true partnership with First Nations to fight climate change and manage its impacts."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

