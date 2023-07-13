The Government of Canada supports Zoofest & OFF-JFL of Montréal.

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Zoofest & OFF-JFL is back this year with a lineup that gives people the chance to enjoy emerging comedy, music, theatre and entertainment talent.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez announced $21,000 in funding for the 2023 festival, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This funding will thrill people with a number of multidisciplinary shows at several Montréal venues and outdoor stages in the Quartier des spectacles.

This year's program will include several series, including La Série de 60 minutes, La Série les étoiles montantes, Midnight Surprise and The Alternative Show. Solo shows in French and English, as well as several free audience development activities, will be broadcast on the festival's digital platforms.

Quotes

"Every summer, laughter is in the air in Montréal! Zoofest & OFF-JFL rock the streets of Montréal, showcasing local and international talent, as well as Quebec's up-and-coming bilingual comedians. I can't wait to see people from here and everywhere come together in the capital of comedy—it's worth the detour!

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"The 14th Zoofest & OFF-JFL, from July 13 to 29, celebrates growth and openness with programming centred on diversity and inclusivity. The festival is proud to showcase innovative work at the forefront of this growing art form. More than 150 international artists present some of today's best comedy via stand-up, podcasts and theatre performances."

—Isabelle Desmarais, General Director, Zoofest & OFF-JFL

Quick Facts

The 14th Zoofest & OFF-JFL will take place July 13 to 29, 2023 in various venues in the Quartier des spectacles (outdoor site open from July 13 to 22 at Saint James United Church Square).

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals or seasonal professional performance programs. The fund also supports organizations that back arts groups.

Associated Links

Zoofest & OFF-JFL

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]