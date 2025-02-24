Member of Parliament Brendan Hanley visits le Centre de la francophonie in Whitehorse.

WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Supporting official language minority communities is vital in promoting linguistic diversity and cultural vitality while ensuring people have access to important services in their own language.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament (Yukon), announced a $185,735 investment in la Société des immeubles franco-yukonnais. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety.

The funding, through the Community Spaces Fund of the Official Languages Support Programs, will allow the Société to renovate le Centre de la francophonie in Whitehorse, a services hub and gathering place for Yukon's Francophone community.

Enhancements include soundproofing offices, upgrading flooring, repairing roofing and modernizing reception areas. These updates will create a contemporary, functional and welcoming space for staff and community members.

Each year, more than 3,500 people rely on services and support through le Centre de la francophonie. It provides facilities to a number of important organizations, including the Association franco-yukonnaise, the representative organization for Yukon's Francophone community, as well as the Partenariat communauté en santé, the Francophone health network in Yukon, and l'Aurore boréale, the territory's Francophone newspaper.

Quotes

"This investment illustrates our government's commitment to the development of the Franco-Yukon community and the vitality of French in Yukon. This critical funding will not only support the growth and use of French, but it will also support those who choose to learn, speak and live in French on a daily basis. We are proud to support this important community centre."

— The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"Since it first opened its doors nearly 25 years ago, le Centre de la francophonie has been an anchor for Francophones, Francophiles and community service groups in Yukon. The infrastructure upgrades this funding will support will help ensure the ongoing work of la Société des immeubles franco-yukonnais to provide access to essential services and meeting spaces in a modernized, dynamic environment."

— Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament (Yukon)

"We are very pleased to have received this funding for the SIFY to support renovations at le Centre de la francophonie. Thanks to this important contribution from Canadian Heritage, the Association franco-yukonnaise, the Partenariat communauté en santé and the l'Aurore boréale newspaper will be able to offer their services in an improved, welcoming and dynamic environment that reflects our Franco-Yukoner community."

— Edwine Veniat, President, Société des immeubles franco-yukonnais, and Board Chair, Association franco-yukonnaise

Quick Facts

Founded in 1991, la Société des immeubles franco-yukonnais is a not-for-profit organization that oversees and manages an integrated community hub through le Centre de la francophonie in Whitehorse. The organization, in partnership and collaboration with its Francophone artistic and cultural events, promotes the economic development of the Francophone community, supports newcomers and French-speaking job seekers, and facilitates access to medical care in French.

According to the most recent census, more than 14 percent of Yukon's population speaks both official languages, making the territory the third most bilingual region in Canada, after Quebec and New Brunswick.

The Community Spaces Fund provides financial support to official language minority communities for projects to build new community and cultural spaces as well as projects to renovate and upgrade infrastructure and multi-purpose spaces in community centres not attached to educational institutions.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028 is providing an additional $47 million over five years to support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community spaces serving official language minority communities. This funding is in addition to $14.8 million per year provided in the previous Action Plan (2018-2023) and $80 million announced in Budget 2021 for community educational infrastructure in official language minority communities.

