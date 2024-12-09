WHITEHORSE, YT, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Gender-based violence has a profound impact on women, gender-diverse people, and communities across Canada. Addressing gender-based violence and removing the systemic barriers impacting women's progress is a crucial step towards preventing the long-lasting negative health, social and economic consequences.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, alongside Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, announced nearly $1.5 million for three organizations in the Yukon to prevent and address the root causes and systemic forms of gender-based violence. Supporting these organizations will help them expand the scope and effectiveness of their efforts towards a violence-free Yukon and Canada.

To develop, put in place, and evaluate promising practices to strengthen the gender-based violence sector, The Yukon Status of Women Council is receiving $560,000 for their "Strengthening the Yukon's Responses to Intersections between GBV and Family Law Processes" project and The Victoria Faulkner Women's Centre is receiving $627,000 for their "Activating Allies Against Violence" project.

A viable gender-based violence sector in Canada is one that works to address and prevent gender-based violence, while supporting the diverse needs of Canadians. To support these organizations, the Yukon Women's Coalition, with Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle acting as fiduciary agent or trustee, is receiving $299,994 for their project "Systemic Change Across Yukon through Yukon Women's Coalition". This project will enable capacity building and help strengthen their ability to support women, girls and gender-diverse people.

Today's announcement is made during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, and builds on the progress of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

Quotes

"This funding will empower these three organizations to better prevent and address gender-based violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. It will also strengthen support services, advancing safety and equity for women and gender-diverse individuals across Yukon. Ending gender-based violence is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can create a future where everyone can live free from violence and fear."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Gender-based violence has devastating impacts on individuals, families, and communities. Today's investment in Yukon's local organizations is a crucial step in addressing the root causes of violence and ensuring better support for survivors. By empowering these organizations to extend their reach and meet people where they are, we are making the Yukon—and all of Canada—a safer place for everyone. This progress is only possible when we come together, act now, and commit to lasting change."

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick facts

Funding for Promising Practices and Community-based Research is part of the investments over five years that the Government of Canada provided for Women and Gender Equality Canada in 2021 to enhance its Gender-based Violence Program. Approximately $56 million will support projects that strengthen the gender-based violence sector through promising practices and knowledge building.

provided for Women and Gender Equality Canada in 2021 to enhance its Gender-based Violence Program. Approximately will support projects that strengthen the gender-based violence sector through promising practices and knowledge building. In 2023, $160 million over three years was committed to Women and Gender Equality Canada's to provide funding to organizations in Canada that serve women.

over three years was committed to Women and Gender Equality Canada's to provide funding to organizations in that serve women. In 2018, 44% of women in Canada—or about 6.2 million women—reported experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime.

Indigenous women (61%) were more likely to have experienced some form of IPV in their lifetime compared to non-Indigenous women (44%).

In 2018, 30% of women reported having been sexually assaulted at least once since age 15, a rate almost four times higher than that for men.

In 2023, the rate of family violence against children and youth reached 362 victims per 100,000 population—the highest rate since comparable data became available in 2009. Like other types of violent crime, rates of police-reported family violence were highest in the territories in 2023.

