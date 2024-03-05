TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Advancing gender equality involves having more women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals in positions of leadership. A young person's sense of self-esteem and body confidence can significantly influence their ability to take on leadership and decision-making roles later in life.

Today, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced up to $1.5 million for Plan International Canada's project, Promoting the Power Within and Redefining Beauty: Uprooting Systemic Barriers to Equity in Leadership.

This investment will build on the momentum from the first phase of the project by scaling up successful approaches to address negative body talk. By focusing on underrepresented young women, girls and gender-diverse youth, this project will help to address the root causes of gender inequality in Canada.

As we approach International Women's Day on March 8th, it is important to highlight the value of making investments that move the needle forward on gender equality; one of the most effective ways to build healthier, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities for everyone.

Quotes

"We cannot strengthen our economy and champion inclusivity without investing in young women, girls and gender-diverse youth. Today's investment will help Plan International Canada in nurturing the next generation of young leaders. Let's continue building a Canada that puts gender equality at the forefront our communities, our institutions, and our economy"

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Here in Canada and globally, I've seen the amazing results that can be achieved when girls and young women step into their power and potential. As a society, we are missing out if girls are not supported to voice their opinions, challenge stereotypes and have a seat at the decision-making table. It is up to all of us to make societal changes and challenge behaviours that discourage girls from fully participating and thriving.

By creating a supportive environment and nurturing self-esteem and confidence in young people, especially girls and gender-diverse youth, The Power Within project is helping the next generation claim their space and lead without fear or doubt. We are grateful for the investment and support of Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) to continue this critical work with our partner Unilever Canada."

Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO Plan International Canada

Quick facts

In 2020, women occupied just over one-fifth (20.5%) of seats on boards of directors within publicly traded corporations, privately held corporations, and government business enterprises operating across a variety of industries in Canada .

. In 2021, WAGE allocated $1.5 million in support from the Women's Program for Plan International Canada's initiative The Power Within. This 39-month project worked to give young people, especially girls and gender diverse youth, the enhanced skills, gendered knowledge, and resiliency they need to develop strong body confidence and self-esteem. The project will conclude in March 2024 .

