OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Hydrography is the science of surveying and charting waters. It's a form of science that protects our lives, property and the environment. It informs the nautical charts that help mariners navigate safely, boosts global economic prosperity by enabling the movement of goods, and helps us map the sea's hidden features. June 21st marks World Hydrography Day – a day to celebrate hydrography and the ways it enriches our lives.

Today, the Government of Canada is proud to help grow the field of hydrography by investing in inclusion and gender balance. The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, announced $300,000 (over three years) to the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) to empower women in hydrography. As part of Canada's actions to support the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (Ocean Decade), this project will enable more women to participate equitably in the field of hydrography and to assume more leadership roles within the international hydrographic community.

For 100 years, IHO has been a global authority for advancing maritime safety and efficiency to support the protection and sustainable use of the marine environment. Through this funding, Canada is supporting women - both at home and abroad - to fully participate in ocean-related sciences like hydrography. This investment will also help support efforts to reverse the cycle of decline in ocean health and create improved conditions for sustainable development to fuel a sustainable global blue economy.

Quotes

"We know that increasing women's participation in ocean sciences will lead to a stronger and more inclusive Blue Economy. As we move into World Hydrography Day, I am honoured to celebrate 100 years of international cooperation and help to set the tone for the next 100 years that will see more women enter this field and take their rightful place in leadership positions across the globe. By providing opportunities for more women in hydrography, we are increasing the perspectives, knowledge, and transformative action that will build a brighter future for all."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Diversity in experience and knowledge is an asset in a team and drives progress. With the International Hydrographic Organization celebrating 100 years of international cooperation in hydrography, today's announcement is particularly timely. This new project and Canada's support will help to increase the number of women in hydrography, including in leadership positions. Simply put, it is the right thing to do, and now is the time to do it. "

Dr. Mathias Jonas, Secretary General, International Hydrographic Organization,

Quick Facts

The Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS) is a division of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Since 1883, CHS has studied Canadian waters to ensure their safe, sustainable and navigable use. Its core mandate is to conduct hydrographic surveys and to produce navigational charts, publications, data and services.

The United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) is coordinated and led by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization. It encourages partners from around the world to collaborate to advance ocean science to support the sustainable development of our oceans.

Canada has committed to creating a Blue Economy Strategy that will protect and revitalize ocean health while taking advantage of emerging economic growth opportunities throughout ocean sectors. The World Bank defines the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health. Canada's ocean sectors contribute approximately $36.6 billion annually in gross domestic product and account for close to 322,000 jobs.

Associated Links

