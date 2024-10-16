MRC du Rocher-Percé receives over $1.5M in financial assistance from CED to expand and modernize its air terminal.

GRANDE-RIVIÈRE, QC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Since the start of the pandemic, tourism organizations have demonstrated resilience, creativity and adaptability. They are vectors for diversification and major economic development, and the Government of Canada recognizes their contribution to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, is today announcing, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a non‑repayable contribution of $1,541,750 for the MRC du Rocher-Percé to help initiate improvements to its air terminal, a tourism product in Rocher-Percé.

This CED support has enabled the regional county municipality (RCM) to proceed with work to expand, fit out and complete outdoor renovations and indoor leasehold improvements to offer a safe environment adapted to users and staff. By supporting this project, CED is not only contributing to local economic development, but also helping to strengthen the tourism sector in Rocher-Percé, to the benefit of the region's businesses and organizations.

Founded in 1986, the Aéroport du Rocher-Percé, owned by the RCM, specializes in the transportation of people and goods by air. It serves the MRC du Rocher-Percé region, providing mainly medical transportation and business and tourism flights. This essential service plays a key role in regional economic development. The proposed improvements under this project will now enable the RCM to meet its tourism development targets aimed at attracting tourists to the region, including through the travel packages it offers.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on a strong tourism industry with organizations that have deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The CED support announced today clearly illustrates our willingness to boost players in the tourism industry. The financial contribution provided for the project to expand and modernize the Aérogare de Grande-Rivière is very good news for the MRC du Rocher-Percé and its appeal. Thanks to the Government of Canada's investments in the tourism industry, we are ensuring we are ready to welcome travellers and tourists from home and abroad!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government is committed to supporting tourism businesses and organizations. Thanks to the funding announced today, we are helping to strengthen economic growth in the MRC du Rocher-Percé. Our assistance represents an important step in the efforts being made to attract tourists from Quebec, Canada and around the world so they can all discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"A functional airport is essential to ensure efficient service for air ambulance flights, thereby enabling our residents to quickly receive emergency medical care in major centres. The airport and its facilities also represent a major development tool for our economy and for the tourism sector."

Samuel Parisé, Warden of the MRC du Rocher-Percé

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]