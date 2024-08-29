Tourisme Laval receives $520,000 in financial assistance from CED.

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism industry is essential to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, accompanied by her parliamentary secretary and the Member of Parliament for Vimy, Annie Koutrakis, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $520,000 for Tourisme Laval. This CED support will enable the organization to guide Laval businesses in developing and structuring the tourism offering in the region and marketing it outside Quebec.

Founded in 1982, Tourisme Laval orients and facilitates the region's tourism industry, actively contributing to its economic prosperity. With 170 members, this non-profit organization provides leadership in welcoming tourists and promoting attractions, while also helping to create new tourism experiences through stand-out initiatives. It also plays a role in gathering its members and partners together to focus on sustainable development and is particularly known for its expertise in business tourism and sports tourism.

Its four-year project targets three of the Government of Canada's priorities: sustainable tourism, inclusive tourism, and the acceleration of business digitization. It prioritizes tourism experiences targeted by the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec. CED's contribution will focus on the organization's operating costs, which include salaries, professional fees and other costs directly related to authorized activities.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on a strong tourism industry with organizations that have deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is keen to support the tourism industry which, we must remember, was hit hard by the pandemic, while it plays a key role in reinforcing Quebec and Canada's competitiveness and appeal. Tourisme Laval showcases all that the region has to offer to tourists, something it does so well! The investment announced today signals our commitment to Laval's tourism businesses and will make it possible to attract even more people from abroad to visit us. We can be proud of all that our regions have to offer!"

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourisme Laval spearheads efforts to attract and retain tourists from outside Quebec. Its team, consisting of a vast network with solid expertise in guiding tourism businesses, knows how to face increasing competition to position Laval as a destination of choice for visitors from Canada, the U.S. and abroad. CED's support will make it possible to boost this important component of Laval's economy!"

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"We express our gratitude towards CED for this decisive support. The confidence the Government of Canada has placed in Tourisme Laval highlights our key role in the region's economy. Thanks to this assistance, we will be able to not only promote ethical, innovative tourism, but also strengthen sustainable growth in our region. This funding will enable us to market our destination outside Quebec and to modernize our tourism offering, in perfect harmony with the priorities of our governmental partners."

Yanick Pazzi, President of the Board of Directors, Tourisme Laval

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]