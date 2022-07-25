GOVERNMENT OF CANADA SUPPORTS THE REPAIR OF 183 COMMUNITY HOUSING UNITS

HALIFAX, NS, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada partnered with the Government of Nova Scotia to help seven community housing organizations transform their operations and complete repairs to preserve existing units.

Today, Andy Fillmore, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax, Darren Fisher, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, Darrell Samson, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook and Kody Blois, the Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MLA for Kings North, announced a joint investment of over $13 million through the Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program, to support the sustainability and repairs of 183 units in Nova Scotia.

Close to $5 million in funding will be allocated to help two small housing co-operatives, Gimme Shelter (12 units) in Sydney and New Armdale Westside (26 units) in Halifax, merge with Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Housing Ltd. The amalgamation will allow the organizations to leverage the governance model and administrative experience of Compass to make their operations more sustainable and complete necessary capital repairs.

Four other co-operatives and one non-profit housing provider in Nova Scotia are also receiving more than $8 million to complete repairs to their buildings, including health and safety improvements such as upgrades to electrical systems and fire safety equipment. This funding will help preserve 145 affordable units.

Organizations receiving funding are:

Dartmouth Non-Profit Housing Society, 57 units, Dartmouth : $2,558,600

: Evangeline Court Housing Co-operative Limited, 27 units, Wolfville : $1,045,100

Court Housing Co-operative Limited, 27 units, : Spanish Bay Housing Co-operative (part of Compass Nova Scotia Cooperative Housing Ltd.), 18 units, Sydney : $2,458,100

: Fresh Start Housing Co-operative Housing Limited, 30 units, Lower Sackville , $1,388,500

, Needham Housing Co-operative Limited, 13 units, Halifax , $557,500

The Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program is jointly funded through the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy to support the preservation of existing community housing units and long-term sector sustainability. Support through the program is focused on community housing units where mortgages are maturing and federal operating subsidies under the Social Housing Agreement are coming to an end.

Quotes

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government will continue to support new and innovative ways to create more affordable housing for Canadians across the country, including through hundreds of units right here in Nova Scotia. This is the National Housing Strategy at work."- The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

''Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. Hence the reason why our Government is investing in affordable housing alongside the Nova Scotia government to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most." - Andy Fillmore, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Halifax

''It is with great pride that our Government contributed to making these housing developments come to fruition. We wish to thank the Government of Nova Scotia and the various partners involved in this project. Because of this collaborative effort, more Nova Scotians will now have a quality and affordable place they can call home." - Darren Fisher, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

''Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Nova Scotia and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Canadian seniors, families and individuals.'' - Darrell Samson, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook

''Our Government is committed to working with Nova Scotia to develop and implement local solutions to housing. This investment is helping Nova Scotians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs.'' - Kody Blois, the Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants

"Having a vibrant community housing sector is critical to ensuring an adequate supply of affordable housing options for Nova Scotians. Investments like this help to preserve existing homes and strengthen organizations for future development and growth." - John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Nova Scotia's rising crisis of affordability in housing is so acute that it not only affects low-income households but also the middle class. This provincial and federal investment in co-op housing will ensure more Nova Scotians can enjoy living in secure and affordable co-operative housing for years to come." - Karen Brodeur, Atlantic Regional Manager, Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada

"The purpose of Compass Nova Scotia is to intentionally sustain, grow and build inclusive co-op housing communities. We are led by our values of sustainability, inclusion and collaboration. With the support of the Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program, Compass Nova Scotia is able to sustain the current homes that will provide affordability, safety and inclusion within the community for generations to come." - Keith MacDonald, President, Compass Nova Scotia

Quick facts:

The Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program will provide more than $6 million to preserve existing community stock in 2022/23.

to preserve existing community stock in 2022/23. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The agreement also acknowledges the importance of prioritizing people most in need, incorporating a human rights-based approach to housing, and applying a gender lens to all investments.

