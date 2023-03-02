BURLINGTON, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - While visiting Anaergia Inc. in Burlington, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced federal support for 55 new projects for the development and adoption of clean technologies by agricultural businesses in Ontario.

This $24.1-million investment is under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. These initiatives will allow farmers to increase their competitiveness and reduce their carbon footprint and allow innovators to develop new technologies with a high environmental impact.

One example is Anaergia Inc.'s project. They received up to more than $1.7 million through the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream to develop advanced processes that pre-treat source separated organic waste. Through the development and adoption of two clean technologies, it is expected that this project will help to improve the treatment of organic waste and feedstock for anaerobic digesters, providing a source of renewable energy and fertilizer for on-farm use.

This new investment brings the province-wide total to more than $39 million supporting 97 ACT Program projects to date.

The ACT Program is already helping hundreds of farmers with contributions of at least $50,000 to adopt clean technologies, including new grain dryers or barn heating systems. For example, E. Barlow Farms Inc., a 180-year-old family operated cash crop farm in York, received up to $177,353 under the Adoption Stream, to purchase and install a new mix flow grain dryer. As a result, the use of propane in the drying process will be reduced by 46 per cent.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in research, development and adoption of clean technology to help the agriculture sector support a low-carbon economy, while feeding a growing population.

Quotes

"Our goal is to help Canadian producers innovate and adopt clean technologies. This new Agricultural Clean Technology Program investment aims to reduce the sector's greenhouse gas emissions and leverage technology to be more resilient to climate change."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This funding will support the technologies that transform waste into carbon-negative renewable fuel. These technologies are crucial for reducing emissions of methane, an extremely potent greenhouse gas. We are grateful that the Government of Canada is supporting these solutions and Anaergia's mission to accelerate the world's clean energy transition."

- Andrew Benedek, Chairman and CEO, Anaergia Inc.

Quick Facts

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan and the Emissions Reduction Plan , the Government of Canada committed over $1.5 billion to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes $495.7 million for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

and the the Government of committed over to accelerate the agricultural sector's progress on reducing emissions and to remain a global leader in sustainable agriculture. This includes for the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. Today's announcement of investments from the ACT – Adoption Stream includes 51 approved projects in Ontario and will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions.

includes 51 approved projects in and will support the adoption of clean technologies, with a priority on those that meaningfully reduce GHG emissions. Through the ACT – Research and Innovation Stream , four approved projects in Ontario will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies.

, four approved projects in will support pre-market innovation including research, development, demonstration and commercialization of agricultural clean technologies. Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Through the recently expanded ACT Program, it is anticipated that greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton each year as a result of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption.

Related Products

Backgrounder - Database: Agricultural Clean Technology Program projects in Canada

Associated Links

2030 Emissions Reduction Plan

Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Adoption Stream

Agricultural Clean Technology Program: Research and Innovation Stream

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Marianne Dandurand, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]