The Government of Canada supports the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal returns again this summer, with 10 days of must-see, often free concerts on the streets and stages of the Quartier des spectacles in Montréal. It features performances by some of the biggest names in jazz that are sure to delight music fans.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec (CED), announced funding for the Festival.

Canadian Heritage is investing $800,000 in the 2024 festival through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This funding will allow the Festival to offer fans a talented lineup and to welcome a diverse range of artists.

In Budget 2024, the Government of Canada announced it will boost the Canada Arts Presentation Fund by $31 million over two years, which will help bring communities together for festivals and arts performances that unite us in celebrating the best of what Canada has to offer.

CED announced non-repayable financial contributions totalling $2,062,125 for the festivals in 2022, 2023 and 2024. This support will help market and promote the festival and support new product development.

"The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal has an impressive lineup, featuring the sounds of jazz, blues and world music. It is always a joy to discover emerging artists and to enjoy established artists we know and love. Once again this year, the festival blends creativity and diversity. I wish everyone a fantastic festival!"

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Festivals help spark creativity and bring real economic benefits to Quebec and the entire country. That's why our government is proud to support the 44th Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, which not only allows the city to shine internationally, but also stimulates economic growth in Quebec and helps our businesses. I applaud the work of the entire festival team and all the artists for contributing to the great success of this year's festival."

—The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Jazz is fuelled by other contemporary music styles, and in turn, jazz has made its presence felt in rock, pop and hip-hop, just to name a few. Our incredible team has once again created a modern, comprehensive and diverse program that reflects this healthy evolution and demonstrates that jazz is a key part of our musical landscape."

—Maurin Auxéméry, Director of Programming, Festival International de Jazz de Montréa

For more than 40 years, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal has been a space where renowned artists share the spotlight with emerging talents as jazz becomes the meeting point of various musical genres and influences.

From June 27 to July 6, the festival will showcase more than 350 performances in the heart of the city—two thirds of them free of charge—for hundreds of thousands of music fans.

Canadian Heritage's Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series (arts presenters) and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

CED's Quebec Economic Development Program helps communities take advantage of promising opportunities for future economic development and diversification.

