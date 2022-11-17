The INRS will receive over $5 million in financial assistance from CED to support Quebec businesses as they go green

QUÉBEC, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Institutions such as the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why the Honourable Jean–Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a non–repayable contribution of $5,205,000 for the INRS.

This CED assistance will enable the INRS and its Environmental Biotechnology Laboratory (EBL) to improve their capacity for innovation by acquiring specialized equipment to boost their clean-tech industrial development platform. Adding this equipment will satisfy a variety of immediate needs among businesses using bioprocesses. The project will increase the EBL's versatility by providing it with tools that most businesses do not have the means to purchase and that will boost their productivity.

The INRS is an academic institution dedicated to post-graduate interdisciplinary research and training. Its Environmental Biotechnology Laboratory, located in Québec's Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, provides the scientific community and industry with multi-disciplinary expertise and state–of-the-art equipment to develop production processes for value-added bioproducts such as bioplastics, biopesticides, and biofuels.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive recovery will come, among other things, through businesses making the green transition. The Government of Canada supports stakeholders in the field by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of more environmentally friendly products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

"With our government's assistance, the Institut national de la recherche scientifique can leverage innovation to boost clean-tech businesses and promote sustainable growth for our economy. We are demonstrating our commitment and our willingness to be a part of Quebec's environmental transition and to strengthen our standing internationally."

The Honourable Jean–Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Health

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, and we must help businesses develop more environmentally friendly processes and products. That is why our government is supporting the INRS and its Environmental Biotechnology Laboratory. This project will improve their capacity for innovation, which will then be leveraged by many businesses working in clean technology. Congratulations to the entire INRS and EBL team for their involvement in this green growth, an effort that is helping to build a better future for coming generations. You are an example to us all!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The INRS is proud to foster the development of a sustainable industry and economy. This major investment will enable Quebec and, more broadly, the rest of Canada to equip itself with a world–class development and scaling-up platform for industrial production in a thriving sector. The EBL will enable both the research community and private and public partners to innovate in bioenergy and bio-sourced products such as bioplastics and biopesticides."

Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Chief Executive Officer, INRS

The 2021 Speech from the Throne confirms that the fight against climate change and the green shift are priorities for the Government of Canada .

. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long-term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

