QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada's air sector continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure are crucial to keeping travellers, workers, and communities safe.

Today, the Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding to help the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport is receiving over $10 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program for:

the reconstruction of Runway 29 and the rehabilitation of taxiways; and

modifications to the airport's access and control zones to improve the circulation of international passengers between the restricted and non-restricted areas of the airport.

In addition to the funding for these infrastructure projects, the Government of Canada also provided the airport with over $4.2 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund in 2021 to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Québec City and surrounding communities.

The pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's airports play in our country's economy and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities. These investments will improve access to safe, reliable, and efficient air transportation options, and will help the Government of Canada deliver our commitment to build safer, healthier, and stronger communities across the country.

Quotes

"The Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for Québec City but for much of northern and eastern Quebec. It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal transportation corridor for many Québec City businesses and Canada's resource development sector. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec

"As we continue with the return of aviation activity that supports the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it is imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"As Canadians are ready to travel again, and with an increasing number of them flying out of YQB, it is essential that we provide travellers with quality infrastructure and services that are efficient and safe. On behalf of the entire team at the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, I would like to thank the Government of Canada for this funding. It will enable us to invest in key infrastructure projects to respond to the increase in air traffic and to effectively fulfill our role as a hub and driving force of socio-economic development for the greater Québec City area and all eastern Quebec."

Stéphane Poirier

President and CEO

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

"Airports are an integral part of a region's economy, a vital gateway and a strategic transportation corridor for the community it serves. This financial support will ensure that, as Canada continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport will continue to provide regional accessibility, and safe, reliable, and efficient air services for residents and workers across the region."

Joël Lightbound

Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

Quick Facts

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021 , provided $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

, provided in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants. The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021 , provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million .

Associated Links

