Government of Canada supports projects to address and prevent Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in Canada

Jul 24, 2019, 13:43 ET

Projects will raise awareness and help reduce stigma around FASD  

OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is a significant lifelong developmental disability affecting many Canadians. Individuals with FASD experience some degree of challenges in their daily lives, and need support with motor skills, physical health, learning, memory, attention, emotional regulation and social skills to reach their full potential. Each individual with FASD is unique and has both strengths and challenges.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, announced more than $1.8 million in funding over four years to support new projects focused on increasing public awareness and understanding of FASD, and the risks of prenatal alcohol exposure.

These projects are being funded under the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)'s Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder National Strategic Projects Fund. The Fund aims to prevent FASD and to improve the outcomes for those affected by FASD through the development of knowledge, tools and resources.  

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Government of Canada's FASD Initiative. Over the past 20 years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $27 million in projects across the country to support individuals living with FASD, their families and caregivers. This funding also assists health care and service providers in preventing prenatal alcohol use, and recognizing, diagnosing and treating individuals living with FASD.

"By investing in projects that raise awareness and understanding about FASD in Canada, Canadians will have better access to information about the risks of prenatal alcohol use and additional resources that can help prevent this disorder. I am proud to support these projects to help reduce the prevalence of FASD in Canada."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor
Minister of Health

