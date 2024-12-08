WHITEHORSE, YT , Dec. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Women in northern and remote communities face complex challenges that intersect with race, gender, geography, and sexual orientation. Limited access to healthcare, social supports, and safe spaces amplifies the vulnerabilities of racialized and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, particularly those experiencing gender-based violence.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, announced up to $11.77 million for 16 projects that support women in Canada's northern communities.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by northern communities, this funding will empower local organizations to develop culturally relevant, inclusive, and accessible services. It will enable them to better respond to the systemic barriers and inequalities that disproportionately impact marginalized women and gender-diverse people.

This investment will support initiatives that advance women's participation and success, including facilitating the availability of mentorship, networking, and training opportunities. It also aims to strengthen the capacity of the organizations to help them reach their goals.

One of the projects being funded is the Canadian Women's Foundation's project, 'Building Resilience in Northern Communities: Systemic Approaches to Gender Equality', which is receiving up to $5.4 million to help address gender inequalities. This project will improve gender equality and community resilience by combining research, policy development, learning, knowledge sharing, and community-led activities.

Today's announcement builds on the $100 million investment in economic and leadership opportunities for women across Canada, supporting a more resilient economy for everyone.

"Supporting women's and Indigenous women's organizations in Canada's northern communities is not just essential—it's transformative. While progress is being made, important gaps remain, reflecting the unique challenges faced in the North. These challenges demand tailored, innovative solutions. The Government of Canada is committed to investing in systemic change that empowers women to thrive economically and socially. When women in the North have the opportunities and resources they need to succeed, the benefits ripple through families, strengthening entire communities. Together, we're working towards a future where every woman has the chance to achieve their fullest potential. No matter where they live."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Women in Canada's northern communities face unique and often daunting challenges—whether it's limited access to jobs, leadership opportunities, or essential services. By investing in initiatives that empower women and strengthen organizations, we're building a future where every woman can thrive. Every step we take to support women in the North is a step toward a more prosperous, inclusive Canada. Together, we can create a future where every woman, no matter where she lives, can thrive."

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

Women and Gender Equality Canada supports projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in Canada .

. In 2023, women represented 38% of elected positions in Yukon .

. Women's wages have grown steadily since the 1990s, but disparities persist. In 2023, women in Canada earned 0.88 cents for every dollar earned by men, suggesting a gap of 12%. The pay gap is wider for: racialized, Indigenous and immigrant women.

