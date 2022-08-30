The Government of Canada invests more than $4 million for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemorations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - We recognize this statement may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of harmful government policies toward Indigenous Peoples.

If you need someone to talk to, a National Residential School Crisis Line offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Hope for Wellness Help Line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

Commemorating the tragic history and impact of residential schools is essential to the healing and reconciliation process. Canada is committed to continuing its efforts to pursue truth and reconciliation, to right historical wrongs, and to support communities in their efforts to foster healing for the Survivors of residential schools, their families and their communities.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre), on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced investments totalling more than $4 million to support 278 community projects all across the country and two major national projects: a national commemorative gathering on September 30 for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and an educational program week for students in the country. Announced in Budget 2021, this funding was awarded to support commemoration activities for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Following a call for proposals, these approved projects will help raise awareness of the history and impact of residential schools and promote healing and reconciliation.

During Truth and Reconciliation Week, from September 26 to 29, a national educational program will be offered by the NCTR to all students in grades 1 to 12 (secondary 5) in Canada. The aim of the program is to offer young people the opportunity to learn the truth about our history and to commemorate this history. It is an important step on the path of reconciliation.

On September 30 at 1 p.m. ET, APTN, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), will produce and broadcast a program live from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa as part of a national gathering to which everyone is invited. Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be presented in honour of Survivors, their families and communities. It will air a second time later that evening during primetime on APTN channels.

Several other projects will also mark the second year of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, such as commemorative gatherings, community marches and ceremonies, exhibitions, educational activities and many other activities taking place across the country.

To learn more about the organizations that received funding as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, see the backgrounder.

To learn more about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, visit our website.

Quotes

"I encourage everyone to take time to recognize the enduring effects of residential schools in Canada and to reflect on the role each of us has in the healing process. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day for solemn remembrance and reflection. The commemoration projects announced today give us the opportunity to begin or continue our learning on the path to reconciliation."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We cannot erase the mistakes of the past, but we can ensure that they will never be repeated or forgotten. It is vital that we take a moment to think about and honour the Survivors, their families and their communities."

—Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre)

"Truth and Reconciliation Week is a national gathering for everyone. Indigenous Peoples cannot walk the path of reconciliation alone; each person in Canada must play a part. Participating in the week or tuning into the broadcast on September 30 is an opportunity to take a meaningful step in reconciliation by hearing the truth and pausing to reflect on what reconciliation really means for us as individuals, as institutions, and as communities."

—Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

"National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a deeply important day that helps share our stories and our history with Canadians across Turtle Island. It is through this shared knowledge and renewed understanding that we can continue to walk down the path of reconciliation—together."

—Monika Ille, CEO of APTN

"Truth and Reconciliation Week and the second official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation are moments to listen thoughtfully and sincerely to the Survivors as they share their truths so we may build a future for generations to come."

—Eugene Arcand, residential school Survivor

Quick Facts

Truth and Reconciliation Week is a week of educational programming run by the NCTR that is offered to all schools in Canada. The Week is in its fourth year, and the theme this year is "Remembering the Children."

APTN, in partnership with the NCTR, will produce and broadcast a one-hour special program to honour and commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will focus on the words and experiences of survivors. The live event from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa will be broadcast on September 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET across all APTN channels and a wide network of other Canadian broadcasters from coast to coast to coast. It will air a second time later that evening during primetime on APTN channels.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal holiday which takes places every year on September 30.

Orange Shirt Day also takes place on September 30. On this day, everyone is invited to wear an orange shirt to raise awareness of the tragic legacy of residential schools and to pay tribute to the thousands of Survivors.

Backgrounder

Table – Funding Recipients of Commemoration Projects for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

National Projects

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Incorporated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022 $599,840 University of Manitoba: National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation Truth and Reconciliation Week: Remembering the Children $626,820

Provincial and Community Projects

Alberta

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Alberta Parenting for the Future Association Stories of Healing and Reconciliation $10,000 Stony Plain Athabasca Native Friendship Centre Society An Evening with Cindy Paul $5,950 Athabasca Athabasca Tribal Council Ltd. ATC Regional Residential School Gathering on National Indigenous Language Day $10,000 Fort McMurray Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society Teaching Through Ceremony $10,000 Edmonton Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society Blackfoot Arts Days $10,000 Lethbridge Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemoration 2022 $10,000 Grande Prairie Change Health Alberta All My Relations Tipi Talks $10,000 Edmonton CIF Reconciliation Society Pokaiks – the Children $10,000 Calgary Circle Connections for Reconciliation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Airdrie $10,000 Airdrie City of Lethbridge Our Stories Matter: Honouring Children, Families and Survivors of Residential Schools $8,250 Lethbridge Creating Hope Society of Alberta Healing Our Memories $10,000 Edmonton Elizabeth Metis Settlement Remember the Children Memorial Day $10,000 Cold Lake Enoch Cree Nation Sacred Fire $10,000 Enoch Fort McMurray 468 First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony and healing $10,000 Fort McMurray Hollow Bone Healing Lodge Cultivating Compassion: What was lost and how to move forward $7,200 Calgary Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge Indigenous healing garden $10,000 Lethbridge Kikino Community Activities Society Reclaiming ''School'': The Metis Settlements of Alberta and Residential Schools $10,000 Kikino Lac La Biche Mission Historical Society Residential School commemorative monument $10,000 Lac La Biche Lakeland Society for Truth and Reconciliation Bonnyville Commemorates the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022 $10,000 Bonnyville Little Red River Cree Nation Orange Shirt Day $5,150 John D'Or Prairie Matthew Halton High School Celebration of Culture $8,500 Pincher Creek Mikisew Cree First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Community sharing circle $10,000 Fort Chipewyan Mountain View Moccasin House Society Visual Art installations to commemorate Residential School Survivors $10,000 Olds National Gathering of Elders Kanata National Elders and Youth Summit $10,000 Edmonton Native Counselling Services of Alberta National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $28,400 Edmonton Peerless Trout First Nation Moving Forward $10,000 Peerless Lake Sacred Sites Spiritual Healing 3rd annual Sacred Sites Spiritual Healing $10,000 Brocket Shining Mountains Living Community Services Little Souls Journey Home $10,000 Red Deer Skydancer Indigenous Cultural Group Calling You Home $10,000 Stony Plain Stoney Tribal Administration Bearspaw First Nation: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Art Contest $10,000 Eden Valley Sucker Creek First Nation 150a Legacy of Resilience $10,000 Enilda Swan River First Nation Remembering and Honouring Our True Warriors $10,000 Kinuso The Aboriginal Arts Council of Alberta OTEHIWIN // OPEN HEART: An Art and Craft Exhibition and Cultural Event $10,000 Vilna The Bonnyville Canadian Native Friendship Centre Honouring the Legacy of Residential School Vigil $10,000 Bonnyville The Red Road Healing Society Celebrating and Honouring Our National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Edmonton Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth IndigiTRAILS: Remembering Our Children Vigil $10,000 Calgary Weasel Tail Enterprises Inc. Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Eden Valley $9,960 Eden Valley

British Columbia

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location ?AQAM Truth and Reconciliation Walk $10,000 Cranbrook Adams Lake Indian Band Adams Lake Indian Band Truth and Reconciliation T-shirt Contest $9,500 Chase Ashcroft Indian Band Reconciliation project $10,000 Ashcroft Buffalo Heart Medicine Healing Society Invitation to Our Living Memory: Drum Making $10,000 New Westminster Carnegie Community Centre Association l'éyel with Culture: Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the Carnegie Community Centre $10,000 Vancouver Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Society Collaboration Across Communities in the Spirit of Reconciliation $10,000 Tofino Cook's Ferry Indian Band Expanding Knowledge of Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Spences Bridge Dan Milo Memorial Longhouse Society Reconciliation Pow Wow $10,000 Chilliwack Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House Society Indigenous Craft and Medicines Workshop and Feast $3,500 Vancouver First Nations Housing and Infrastructure Council—BC Online Healing House: Sharing Stories that Strengthen our Communities $10,000 West Vancouver First Nations Wellness Outreach Society Indigenous Healing Circle with Non-Indigenous Health Care Providers $10,000 Vancouver Fort Nelson First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Awareness Campaign $10,000 Fort Nelson Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nation Land Based Bakwamkala Language Revitalization to Heal the Harms of the Residential School System $10,000 Port Hardy Homalco First Nation Celebrating Resilience $10,000 Campbell River Huu-Ay-Aht First Nations National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022 at the Bamfield Community School $6,440 Port Alberni Inter Tribal Services Association Slhexun Thu Shqwaluwuns – Healing Our Spirits $10,000 Qualicum Beach Katzie First Nation Katzie National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Pitt Meadows Kispiox Band Council National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day: Finding Our Voice $10,000 Kispiox Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Langley region $10,000 Langley Nadleh Whut'en Indian Band Honouring the Children of Lejac Residential School $10,000 Fort Fraser Nanoose First Nation Gathering Strength Together $10,000 Lantzville New Horizons Indigenous Association Tshwatus thu Qiqulas (Drying our Tears) $10,000 Nanaimo Nisga'a Village of Gitwinksihlkw Gitwinksihlkw Recognition of Reconciliation $10,000 Gitwinksihlkw North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre Society Clearwater Day of Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Clearwater O.Dela Arts Society Gathering Our Stories of Hope $10,000 Vancouver Old Massett Village Council John T. Jones Memorial Park naming and ground breaking $10,000 Masset Port Alberni Friendship Center Walk as One $9,361 Port Alberni Reconciliation Canada – A New Way Forward Society Reigniting the Flame $10,000 North Vancouver Seabird Island Band Honouring Seabird Island Members that attended Residential Schools $10,000 Agassiz Sechelt Indian Band Reconciliation Crosswalks $10,000 Sechelt Songhees Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation community gathering $10,000 Victoria Spirit of the Children Society A Day of Truth and Reconciliation: A Pipe Ceremony to Honour the Survivors of Residential Schools $10,000 New Westminster Squamish Nation Yuusnewas Project: Memorial Refurbishment $10,000 North Vancouver Stalew Arts and Cultural Society Improving Indigenous Cultural Awareness in the Langleys: September 2022 Orange Campaign $5,500 Fort Langley Sto:Lo Service Agency Society Incorporating Residential School Information into the Coqualeetza Longhouse Extension Program $10,000 Chilliwack Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour Day of Reconciliation: Looking Back to Never Forget $5,000 Victoria The Fox Queen Messages on Doors: Nuu-Chah-Nulth $10,000 Vancouver The Kermode Friendship Society Honouring Our Children: Commemorative IRS Totem Pole $10,000 Terrace The Raven Collective Society Bunk #7 Healing and Reconciliation Tour of Northwest BC $10,000 Thornhill The Spo7ez Cultural Centre and Community Society National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre $10,000 Whistler Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Society Turtle Island Tree of Life Ceremony $10,000 Nanaimo Tk'emlúps Te Secwépemc National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Kenny Jensen Plaque and Feast $10,000 Kamloops Tl'azt'en Nation Remembering Our Stories $10,000 Fort St. James Ucwalmicw Centre Society Revitalize P'eg'ig'lha Heritage and host the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Lillooet Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs Supporting the Coalition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls $10,000 Kamloops Upper Skeena Counselling and Legal Assistance Society Hazelton Indigenous Court: Moving Forward with our Truth and Reconciliation $8,850 Hazelton Victoria Native Friendship Centre Back to School Picnic: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event $10,000 Victoria Warriors Against Violence Society Reflection and Celebration Gathering $9,600 Vancouver Witsuwit'en Language & Culture Society National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Witset (Smithers) Xaxli'p Healing Intergenerational Trauma $10,000 Lillooet Yunesit'in Government Cultural and Artistic Initiatives $10,000 Hanceville

Manitoba

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location Centre for Aboriginal Human Resource Development Inc. (CAHRD) Truth and Reconciliation Student Week $10,000 Petersfield 4565119 Manitoba Association Inc.—Interlake Art Board The Secret Path Mural $10,000 Winnipeg 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada National Day for Truth and Reconciliation speakers series $10,000 Lake Manitoba Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc. Give us Peace in our Hearts so We Can Work Together Well for our Children $10,000 Winnipeg Arctic Co-operatives Limited Orange T-Shirt Initiative $10,000 Winnipeg Assiniboia Residential School Legacy Group Inc. Opening event for the Assiniboia Residential School Commemorative Site $10,000 Winnipeg Bear Clan Patrol Inc. Bear Clan Patrol National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Family BBQ $10,000 Berens River Berens River First Nation Berens River First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Swan River Canadian Mental Health Association Valley Branch Building our Community through Reconciliation $10,000 Winnipeg Churchill Health – Winnipeg Regional Health Authority National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $9,425 Churchill City of Brandon Truth and Reconciliation Week 2022 $10,000 Brandon Clan Mothers Turtle Lodge Inc. Clan Mothers' National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event 2022 $10,000 Winnipeg Clinique Youville Clinic Inc. Kreating Kinship $10,000 Winnipeg Dakota Ojibway Child and Family Services Inc. Together, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $70,000 Carberry Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council From a Place of Hurting to a Place of Healing $10,000 Portage La Prairie Fisher River Cree Nation Fisher River Cree Nation Commemoration Park $10,000 Koostatak Ginew Wellness Center National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Ginew Indigenous Family Centre Inc. Peace and Harmony $10,000 Winnipeg Ma Mawi-Wi-Chi-Itata Centre Inc. Every Child Matters: Memorial Project $10,000 Headingley Madeline Armstrong Local Inc. Fall Healing Feast $5,000 Teulon Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Feasting the spirit in honour of the past, the present and our future $10,000 Thompson Manitoba Moon Voices Inc. The Healing Journey Video Project $10,000 Winnipeg Manitobah Mukluks Storyboot School Inc. Truth and Reconciliation Project $5,150 Winnipeg Marcel Colomb First Nation Marcel Colomb First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Lynn Lake Native Addictions Council of Manitoba Honouring our Traditional Helpers $10,000 Winnipeg Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Reclaiming our Spirit: Resistance, Resilience and Renewal $10,000 Nelson House Portage La Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation Zoongide (Strong Heart): Mural to honour and remember the Indigenous children that attended residential schools $10,000 Portage la Prairie Red Sucker Lake First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Red Sucker Lake School District of Mystery Lake National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Thompson Seven Oaks School Division The Life of a Child in Fort Alexander Indian Residential School: Mary Courchene's Story $10,000 Winnipeg Siloam Mission Inc. A Day of Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Winnipeg Tataskweyak Cree Nation National Day of Truth and Reconciliation: Tataskweyak Cree Nation $10,000 Split Lake Treaty One Development Corporation Treaty One community celebration $10,000 Winnipeg U Multicultural Inc. We Stand Together $10,000 Winnipeg Winnipeg Metis Association Inc. Let Us Be Recognized $10,000 Winnipeg Yellowquill University College Incorporated Honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Winnipeg

New Brunswick

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location Anglophone West School District Perth Andover Middle School Psiwte Wasis Kaluwoso $10,000 Perth-Andover Big Cove First Nation Wellness Committee Inc. – Elsipogtogeoei Every Child Matters: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Elsipogtog City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton City of Moncton's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony $4,936 Moncton Madawaska Maliseet First Nation Every Child Matters: Walk for Awareness $10,000 Edmundston University of New Brunswick Celebrating Menahqesk $10,000 Saint John Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc. Honouring our Survivors and Honouring our Children $50,000 Fredericton Woodstock First Nation Indigenous Healing Day $10,000 Woodstock First Nation

Newfoundland and Labrador

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location First Light St. John's Friendship Centre Inc. Honouring, Learning & Healing: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 St. John's Kikmanaq Indigenous Cultural Revival Association Recognizing our Past to Understand our Future: A Time to Honour Community and Culture $10,000 Gander Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Celebrations $8,500 Corner Brook

Northwest Territories

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location Fort Norman Métis Community Honouring the Child Within $10,000 Tulita Inuvialuit Regional Corporation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Feast Festivities $9,999 Inuvik Liidlii Kue First Nation Telling Stories in Dene Languages $10,000 Fort Simpson Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre North Healing and Wellness $10,000 Hay River Tulita Land Corporation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Tulita Yamozha Kue Society Orange Shirt Day Cookout $5,865 Hay River Yellowknives Dene First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Yellowknife Zhahti Koe Friendship Centre Truth and Reconciliation program $10,000 Fort Providence

Nova Scotia

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Allison Bernard Memorial High School Orange Day Walk $10,000 Eskasoni Mawikuti'k Society Freedom Day March 2022 $10,000 Eskasoni Mi'kmaq Circle of Hope Society Wrapping our Survivors with Love $10,000 Membertou Musique Royale A Treasury of Music From Our Historic Past Truth and Reconciliation Weekend in Liverpool $10,000 Lunenburg Piktukewaq Women's Association Every Child Matters: Pictou Landing First Nation $10,000 Trenton Potlotek First Nation Mikwitw'timki'k (We remember them) $5,000 St. Peter's Sipekne'katik First Nation We Remember and Honour Our Residential School Children $10,000 Indian Brook

Nunavut

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location Hamlet of Coral Harbour Increase awareness and commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Coral Harbour Hamlet of Gjoa Haven National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Gjoa Haven Hamlet of Pond Inlet Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Pond Inlet Municipality of Cambridge Bay National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Cambridge Bay

Ontario

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Alderville First Nation Moving Forward in a Positive Way $10,000 Alderville Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation Honouring All Spirits $10,000 Pikwakanagan Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council Inc. Honouring our Children $10,000 Sioux Narrows Atlohsa Family Healing Services Inc. Relighting the Fire of Hope: Orange Shirt Day $10,000 London Bearskin Lake First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event $10,000 Bearskin Lake Beaverhouse Community First Nation Cultural Healing $10,000 Kirkland Lake Blue Mountains Public Library Truth and Reconciliation: Indigenous Perspectives and Community Conversations $5,000 Town of the Blue Mountains Brunswick House First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony $7,710 Chapleau Carea Community Health Centre National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Oshawa Charity House (Windsor) Truth and Reconciliation Week $10,000 Windsor Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto 1000 Lanterns Ceremony $10,000 Toronto Chippewas Of Georgina Island Georgina Island Reconciliation Walk and Feast $10,000 Sutton West Chippewas Of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation Hope and Healing for Our Future $10,000 Kettle & Stony Point First Nation Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Mount Elgin Residential School Orange Shirt Commemoration $10,000 Muncey Church Street School Cultural Centre National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $8,060 Aurora Corporation of the Town of Milton Commemorative public art $10,000 Milton Crow Shield Lodge Honouring the Children Sacred Fire $9,200 Cambridge Cultural Communications Group Inc. Nurturing our Roots: Traditional Pow-Wow Dedicated to Honouring Phyllis Webstad and our Survivors $10,000 Niagara-on-the-Lake Curve Lake First Nation Gichi-apiitendaagoziwag Kina Binoojiinhyag: Every Child Matters $10,000 Curve Lake Dokis First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Dokis First Nation GCT #3 Representative Services National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Kenora Ginoogaming First Nation Regaining Traditional Values and Teachings $10,000 Longlac Henvey Inlet First Nation Anishnabaewin Circle of Healing for Families with Ceremony and Cultural Teachings $10,000 Pickerel Hiawatha First Nation Honouring our Children $10,000 Hiawatha Hotinohsioni Incorporated Brantford Day of Peace and Healing $10,000 Brantford Indigenous Arts Collective of Canada Remember Me Ceremony: A National Day of Remembrance $10,000 Manotick Indigenous Peoples Solidarity Group Every Child Matters: National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Ceremony $5,500 Toronto Indigenous Tourism Association of Ontario Weekend for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Aundeck Omni Kaning Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Honouring Survivors and their Families for Truth and Reconciliation in Inuit Nunangat $10,000 Ottawa Iskatewizaagegan No. 39 Independent First Nation Honouring of Our Children, Survivors and our Community Mini Pow-Wow $10,000 Shoal Lake Kapuskasing Indian Friendship Centre Coming Together to Remember and Honour $10,000 Kapuskasing Kingston Home Base Non-Profit Housing Inc. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation hosted by One Roof Youth Hub $10,000 Kingston Lac Seul First Nation Bikiiwewinig Nindawaashishiiminaanak: Fall Feast $10,000 Hudson Lakehead University Indigenous-led Conversations with Canadians (In memory of Indigenous author Lee Maracle) $10,000 Thunder Bay Laurentian University Sharing the Truth of the Residential Schools as a Guide to Community Reconciliation $10,000 Sudbury Mamawi Together Truth and Reconciliation Survivors Gathering $10,000 Ottawa Métis Nation of Ontario Secretariat Workshop on making a hand drum and teachings on drumming influence to heal $7,379 Midland Métis Nation of Ontario Secretariat Honouring and Healing through Métis Decorative Arts: Community Blanket Project $10,000 Toronto Minogin Gitigaanehs Society Orange Flower Memorial $10,000 London Minwaashin Lodge: Aboriginal Women's Support Centre Understanding and Healing from the Impacts of the IRSS through Indigenous Creative Arts Therapies $10,000 Ottawa Mishkeegogamang Mishkeegogamang National Day for Truth and Reconciliation "Every Child Matters." $10,000 Mishkeegogamang Mississauga First Nation Michi Saagiig Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Blind River Mohawk Village Memorial Park Truth and Resilience $8,356 Scotland Mushkegowuk Council Omushkegowuk Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Moose Factory Na-Me-Res (Native Men's Residence) Honouring Our Children $10,000 Toronto National Indian Brotherhood / Assembly of First Nations Healing Through Storytelling $10,000 Akwesasne National Indigenous Health and Wellness Association Healing Hearts Together $10,000 Ottawa Nipissing First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $9,400 Garden Village Nog-Da-Win-Da-Min Family and Community Services Shingwauk and Garnier Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Batchewana First Nation Nokiiwin Tribal Council Inc. Honouring Our Elders $9,055 Thunder Bay Onkwehon:We Midwives Collective Every Child Matters to OMC support campaign $10,000 Akwesasne Red Rock Indian Band National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events $10,000 Lake Helen Science North National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Science North $10,000 Sudbury Serpent River First Nation Serpent River First Nation's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Cutler Shoal Lake No.40 Honouring our Survivors, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Kejick Post Office Shoal Lake Ska:Na Family Learning Centre Southwestern Ontario—SFLC National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Observances $10,000 Windsor St. Lawrence College of Applied Arts and Technology Hope and Healing Canada Art Installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation day of activities $10,000 Kingston Task Force on Peace and Justice Canada Muslim-Indigenous Connection (MIC)—Engaging Muslim Youth in Truth and Reconciliation $9,500 Mississauga The Centre for Indigenous Theatre Remembering Those Who Did Not Make It Home $10,000 Toronto The Corporation of the Town of Oakville Path Without End & Firewater Thunderbird Rising $10,000 Oakville The Georgian Bay Native Women's Association Truth and Reconciliation: Coming Together $10,000 Midland The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund Honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Toronto The Junctian Network Inc Diversity, Inclusion and Coming Together for Adaptability: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Brampton The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada / L'Institut Royal d'architecture du Canada Honouring our First Peoples: Commitment to Indigenous Cultural Awareness Training $10,000 Manotick Toronto District School Board Niikaaniganaa Zhawenmishinaang (All Our Relations, Have Mercy on Us.) $10,000 Toronto Tsi Kionhnheht Ne Onkwawenna Language Circle Ronaterihwayenhstahnòn:ne (They Went Away to School) $10,000 Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Two Row on The Grand Two Row on The Grand Honours Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Ohsweken United Way of Bruce Grey National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022 $8,000 Owen Sound Voice of Men 360 Residential Schools System 101 $10,000 London Wahnapitae First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event $10,000 Capreol Walpole Island First Nation Residential School Survivors Wellness Week $10,000 Walpole Island Wasauksing First Nation National Aboriginal Day Celebration $10,000 Wasauksing First Nation Webequie First Nation Residential School Commemoration day 2022 $10,000 Webequie West Parry Sound Health Centre A Space of Commemoration, Contemplation, and Acknowledgement $3,750 Parry Sound Wikwemikong Development Commission Holy Cross Mission Residential and Day School Commemoration $10,000 Wikwemikong Woodland Cultural Centre Mohawk Institute Residential School Survivors' Gathering $10,000 Brantford Zhiibaahaasing First Nation Monument in Dedication to Residential School Survivors $10,000 Zhiibaahaasing

Prince Edward Island

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location Abegweit First Nation Abegweit: Our Drum Keeps Beating $10,000 Mount Stewart Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Inc. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: A Day for Education and Reflection $10,000 Summerside Lennox Island First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Lennox Island

Quebec

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association Remembering Our Children campaign $10,000 Chisasibi Centre d'amitié autochtone de Trois-Rivières (CAATR) Marche Wactenamowew $10,000 Trois-Rivières Centre d'amitié autochtone La Tuque Inc. Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation $10,000 La Tuque Centre de justice des premiers peuples de Montréal Remembering Our Children: Commemorating Lives Lost at Residential Schools $10,000 Montréal Centre de santé Tshukuminu Kanani Marche et repas communautaire pour commémorer les survivants des pensionnats $10,000 Natashquan Centre d'innovation des premiers peuples Portes ouvertes pour la vérité et la réconciliation $10,000 Gatineau Centre Mihawoso : Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Manawan Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation $10,000 Manawan Communauté autochtone de Sherbrooke : 081 Kitné Commémoration des enfants disparus, assassinés et aux survivants des pensionnats $10,000 Sherbrooke Conseil de la nation Anishnabe de Lac Simon Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation $10,000 Lac Simon Conseil des Innu de Ekuanitshit Journée nationale de la vérirté et de la réconciliation $10,000 Mingan Conseil des Innus de Pessamit Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation : Ashpatishkueipan $10,000 Pessamit Coop de Solidarité Nitaskinan Nikanik : vers l'horizon $10,000 Shawinigan Cree Nation of Eastmain Embracing Our Spirit $10,000 Eastmain Cree Nation of Wemindji Honouring the Children: Every Child Matters $9,500 Wemindji Guérir La Vie 2022 Eeyou Istchee Sundances $48,000 Ouje-Bougoumou Kahnawake Economic Development Commission Travelling Exhibit and Memoir of the 215+ Moccasins $10,000 Kahnawake Kebaowek First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Kebaowek Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Kitigan Zibi participation in the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Maniwaki Maison Communautaire Missinak Ressource d'hébergement et de ressourcement pour femmes autochtones et leurs familles Commémoration Missinak $10,000 Québec Nation Waban-Aki Inc. Activité Waban-Aki de la vérité et de la réconciliation $9,750 Wôlinak Première Nation des Abénakis de Wôlinak Commémoration de la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation $10,000 Wôlinak Réseau jeunesse des Premières Nations Québec Labrador Wampum, un legs pour nos jeunes $10,000 Wendake Société d'histoire et d'archéologie de Mashteuiatsh Voies de guérison $10,000 Mashteuiatsh The Native Women's Association of Canada Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Gatineau

Saskatchewan

Organization Name Project Title Amount

Approved Location Carry The Kettle First Nation Honouring Our Residential School Survivors $10,000 Sintaluta Circle Project Association Inc. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: memorial walk and awareness event $10,000 Regina City of Prince Albert "Passage Home" Unveiling Ceremony and Educational Resources $10,000 Prince Albert Cowessess First Nation Honouring our Students: Residential Students Homecoming $10,000 Cowessess Kahkewistahaw First Nation Musuem Exhibit: Honouring Residential and Day School Students $9,750 Broadview Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Residential School Memorial and Unveiling Ceremony $10,000 Tisdale Miyawata Culture Association Inc. Ashes and Embers $10,000 Paynton Montreal Lake Cree Nation Honouring our Montreal Lake Cree Nation IRS Survivors $10,000 Montreal Lake Muskowekwan First Nation Muskowekwan Honours the History: Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022 $10,000 Lestock Nehiyawak Language Experience Truth and Reconciliation: Cikastemaw $9,750 Saskatoon QBOW Child and Family Services Inc. QBOW Elder's Healing with Horses Workshop $10,000 Fort Qu'Appelle Ranch Ehrlo Society Reconciliation Path Project—Sharing Our Stories $10,000 Pilot Butte Red Earth First Nation Truth and Reconciliation Cultural Encampment: Celebration of Mihhosikiwakak Nehiyawak $10,000 Red Earth Saskatchewan Health Authority Four Directions Truth and Reconciliation Week $10,000 Regina Sherbrooke Community Society Inc. Bringing Truth and Reconciliation to Sherbrooke $10,000 Saskatoon Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation Standing Buffalo Reconciliation Day $7,500 Fort Qu'Appelle Thunderchild First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation celebration $10,000 Turtleford Whitecap Dakota First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation $10,000 Whitecap Witchekan Lake First Nation Honouring our Children that Didn't Make it Home $10,000 Spiritwood Yellow Quill First Nation Day of Healing $10,000 Yellow Quill

Yukon

Organization Name Project Title Amount Approved Location Liard First Nation Truth and Reconciliation through Resilience Building and Community Connections $10,000 Watson Lake

