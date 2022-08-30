Government of Canada supports projects across Canada to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Français
Aug 30, 2022, 10:00 ET
The Government of Canada invests more than $4 million for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemorations
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - We recognize this statement may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of harmful government policies toward Indigenous Peoples.
If you need someone to talk to, a National Residential School Crisis Line offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Hope for Wellness Help Line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.
Commemorating the tragic history and impact of residential schools is essential to the healing and reconciliation process. Canada is committed to continuing its efforts to pursue truth and reconciliation, to right historical wrongs, and to support communities in their efforts to foster healing for the Survivors of residential schools, their families and their communities.
Today, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre), on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced investments totalling more than $4 million to support 278 community projects all across the country and two major national projects: a national commemorative gathering on September 30 for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and an educational program week for students in the country. Announced in Budget 2021, this funding was awarded to support commemoration activities for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Following a call for proposals, these approved projects will help raise awareness of the history and impact of residential schools and promote healing and reconciliation.
During Truth and Reconciliation Week, from September 26 to 29, a national educational program will be offered by the NCTR to all students in grades 1 to 12 (secondary 5) in Canada. The aim of the program is to offer young people the opportunity to learn the truth about our history and to commemorate this history. It is an important step on the path of reconciliation.
On September 30 at 1 p.m. ET, APTN, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), will produce and broadcast a program live from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa as part of a national gathering to which everyone is invited. Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be presented in honour of Survivors, their families and communities. It will air a second time later that evening during primetime on APTN channels.
Several other projects will also mark the second year of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, such as commemorative gatherings, community marches and ceremonies, exhibitions, educational activities and many other activities taking place across the country.
To learn more about the organizations that received funding as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, see the backgrounder.
To learn more about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, visit our website.
"I encourage everyone to take time to recognize the enduring effects of residential schools in Canada and to reflect on the role each of us has in the healing process. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day for solemn remembrance and reflection. The commemoration projects announced today give us the opportunity to begin or continue our learning on the path to reconciliation."
—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"We cannot erase the mistakes of the past, but we can ensure that they will never be repeated or forgotten. It is vital that we take a moment to think about and honour the Survivors, their families and their communities."
—Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre)
"Truth and Reconciliation Week is a national gathering for everyone. Indigenous Peoples cannot walk the path of reconciliation alone; each person in Canada must play a part. Participating in the week or tuning into the broadcast on September 30 is an opportunity to take a meaningful step in reconciliation by hearing the truth and pausing to reflect on what reconciliation really means for us as individuals, as institutions, and as communities."
—Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation
"National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a deeply important day that helps share our stories and our history with Canadians across Turtle Island. It is through this shared knowledge and renewed understanding that we can continue to walk down the path of reconciliation—together."
—Monika Ille, CEO of APTN
"Truth and Reconciliation Week and the second official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation are moments to listen thoughtfully and sincerely to the Survivors as they share their truths so we may build a future for generations to come."
—Eugene Arcand, residential school Survivor
Truth and Reconciliation Week is a week of educational programming run by the NCTR that is offered to all schools in Canada. The Week is in its fourth year, and the theme this year is "Remembering the Children."
APTN, in partnership with the NCTR, will produce and broadcast a one-hour special program to honour and commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will focus on the words and experiences of survivors. The live event from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa will be broadcast on September 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET across all APTN channels and a wide network of other Canadian broadcasters from coast to coast to coast. It will air a second time later that evening during primetime on APTN channels.
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal holiday which takes places every year on September 30.
Orange Shirt Day also takes place on September 30. On this day, everyone is invited to wear an orange shirt to raise awareness of the tragic legacy of residential schools and to pay tribute to the thousands of Survivors.
|
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
|
https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/national-day-truth-reconciliation.html
|
National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation
|
APTN
|
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]
