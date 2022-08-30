Government of Canada supports projects across Canada to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Français

Canadian Heritage

Aug 30, 2022

The Government of Canada invests more than $4 million for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemorations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - We recognize this statement may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of harmful government policies toward Indigenous Peoples.

If you need someone to talk to, a National Residential School Crisis Line offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Hope for Wellness Help Line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

Commemorating the tragic history and impact of residential schools is essential to the healing and reconciliation process. Canada is committed to continuing its efforts to pursue truth and reconciliation, to right historical wrongs, and to support communities in their efforts to foster healing for the Survivors of residential schools, their families and their communities.

Today, Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre), on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced investments totalling more than $4 million to support 278 community projects all across the country and two major national projects: a national commemorative gathering on September 30 for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and an educational program week for students in the country. Announced in Budget 2021, this funding was awarded to support commemoration activities for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Following a call for proposals, these approved projects will help raise awareness of the history and impact of residential schools and promote healing and reconciliation.

During Truth and Reconciliation Week, from September 26 to 29, a national educational program will be offered by the NCTR to all students in grades 1 to 12 (secondary 5) in Canada. The aim of the program is to offer young people the opportunity to learn the truth about our history and to commemorate this history. It is an important step on the path of reconciliation.

On September 30 at 1 p.m. ET, APTN, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), will produce and broadcast a program live from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa as part of a national gathering to which everyone is invited. Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be presented in honour of Survivors, their families and communities. It will air a second time later that evening during primetime on APTN channels.

Several other projects will also mark the second year of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, such as commemorative gatherings, community marches and ceremonies, exhibitions, educational activities and many other activities taking place across the country.  

To learn more about the organizations that received funding as part of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, see the backgrounder.

To learn more about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, visit our website.

Quotes

"I encourage everyone to take time to recognize the enduring effects of residential schools in Canada and to reflect on the role each of us has in the healing process. The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day for solemn remembrance and reflection. The commemoration projects announced today give us the opportunity to begin or continue our learning on the path to reconciliation."

Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We cannot erase the mistakes of the past, but we can ensure that they will never be repeated or forgotten. It is vital that we take a moment to think about and honour the Survivors, their families and their communities."

—Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre)

"Truth and Reconciliation Week is a national gathering for everyone. Indigenous Peoples cannot walk the path of reconciliation alone; each person in Canada must play a part. Participating in the week or tuning into the broadcast on September 30 is an opportunity to take a meaningful step in reconciliation by hearing the truth and pausing to reflect on what reconciliation really means for us as individuals, as institutions, and as communities."

Stephanie Scott, Executive Director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

"National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a deeply important day that helps share our stories and our history with Canadians across Turtle Island. It is through this shared knowledge and renewed understanding that we can continue to walk down the path of reconciliation—together."

—Monika Ille, CEO of APTN

"Truth and Reconciliation Week and the second official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation are moments to listen thoughtfully and sincerely to the Survivors as they share their truths so we may build a future for generations to come."

Eugene Arcand, residential school Survivor

Quick Facts

Truth and Reconciliation Week is a week of educational programming run by the NCTR that is offered to all schools in Canada. The Week is in its fourth year, and the theme this year is "Remembering the Children."

APTN, in partnership with the NCTR, will produce and broadcast a one-hour special program to honour and commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will focus on the words and experiences of survivors. The live event from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa will be broadcast on September 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET across all APTN channels and a wide network of other Canadian broadcasters from coast to coast to coast. It will air a second time later that evening during primetime on APTN channels.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal holiday which takes places every year on September 30.

Orange Shirt Day also takes place on September 30. On this day, everyone is invited to wear an orange shirt to raise awareness of the tragic legacy of residential schools and to pay tribute to the thousands of Survivors.

Backgrounder
Table – Funding Recipients of Commemoration Projects for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
National Projects

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Incorporated

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022

$599,840

University of Manitoba: National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

Truth and Reconciliation Week: Remembering the Children

$626,820
Provincial and Community Projects
Alberta

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Alberta Parenting for the Future Association

Stories of Healing and Reconciliation

$10,000

Stony Plain

Athabasca Native Friendship Centre Society

An Evening with Cindy Paul

$5,950

Athabasca

Athabasca Tribal Council Ltd.

ATC Regional Residential School Gathering on National Indigenous Language Day

$10,000

Fort McMurray

Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society

Teaching Through Ceremony

$10,000

Edmonton

Blackfoot Canadian Cultural Society

Blackfoot Arts Days

$10,000

Lethbridge

Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemoration 2022

$10,000

Grande Prairie

Change Health Alberta

All My Relations Tipi Talks

$10,000

Edmonton

CIF Reconciliation Society

Pokaiks – the Children

$10,000

Calgary

Circle Connections for Reconciliation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Airdrie

$10,000

Airdrie

City of Lethbridge

Our Stories Matter: Honouring Children, Families and Survivors of Residential Schools

$8,250

Lethbridge

Creating Hope Society of Alberta

Healing Our Memories

$10,000

Edmonton

Elizabeth Metis Settlement

Remember the Children Memorial Day

$10,000

Cold Lake

Enoch Cree Nation

Sacred Fire

$10,000

Enoch

Fort McMurray 468 First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony and healing

$10,000

Fort McMurray

Hollow Bone Healing Lodge

Cultivating Compassion: What was lost and how to move forward

$7,200

Calgary

Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge

Indigenous healing garden

$10,000

Lethbridge

Kikino Community Activities Society

Reclaiming ''School'': The Metis Settlements of Alberta and Residential Schools

$10,000

Kikino

Lac La Biche Mission Historical Society

Residential School commemorative monument

$10,000

Lac La Biche

Lakeland Society for Truth and Reconciliation

Bonnyville Commemorates the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022

$10,000

Bonnyville

Little Red River Cree Nation

Orange Shirt Day

$5,150

John D'Or Prairie

Matthew Halton High School

Celebration of Culture

$8,500

Pincher Creek

Mikisew Cree First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Community sharing circle

$10,000

Fort Chipewyan

Mountain View Moccasin House Society

Visual Art installations to commemorate Residential School Survivors

$10,000

Olds

National Gathering of Elders Kanata

National Elders and Youth Summit

$10,000

Edmonton

Native Counselling Services of Alberta

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$28,400

Edmonton

Peerless Trout First Nation

Moving Forward

$10,000

Peerless Lake

Sacred Sites Spiritual Healing

3rd annual Sacred Sites Spiritual Healing

$10,000

Brocket

Shining Mountains Living Community Services

Little Souls Journey Home

$10,000

Red Deer

Skydancer Indigenous Cultural Group

Calling You Home

$10,000

Stony Plain

Stoney Tribal Administration

Bearspaw First Nation: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Art Contest

$10,000

Eden Valley

Sucker Creek First Nation 150a

Legacy of Resilience

$10,000

Enilda

Swan River First Nation

Remembering and Honouring Our True Warriors

$10,000

Kinuso

The Aboriginal Arts Council of Alberta

OTEHIWIN // OPEN HEART: An Art and Craft Exhibition and Cultural Event

$10,000

Vilna

The Bonnyville Canadian Native Friendship Centre

Honouring the Legacy of Residential School Vigil

$10,000

Bonnyville

The Red Road Healing Society

Celebrating and Honouring Our National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Edmonton

Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth

IndigiTRAILS: Remembering Our Children Vigil

$10,000

Calgary

Weasel Tail Enterprises Inc.

Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Eden Valley

$9,960

Eden Valley
British Columbia

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

?AQAM

Truth and Reconciliation Walk

$10,000

Cranbrook

Adams Lake Indian Band

Adams Lake Indian Band Truth and Reconciliation T-shirt Contest

$9,500

Chase

Ashcroft Indian Band

Reconciliation project

$10,000

Ashcroft

Buffalo Heart Medicine Healing Society

Invitation to Our Living Memory: Drum Making

$10,000

New Westminster

Carnegie Community Centre Association

l'éyel with Culture: Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the Carnegie Community Centre

$10,000

Vancouver

Clayoquot Biosphere Trust Society

Collaboration Across Communities in the Spirit of Reconciliation

$10,000

Tofino

Cook's Ferry Indian Band

Expanding Knowledge of Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Spences Bridge

Dan Milo Memorial Longhouse Society

Reconciliation Pow Wow

$10,000

Chilliwack

Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House Society

Indigenous Craft and Medicines Workshop and Feast

$3,500

Vancouver

First Nations Housing and Infrastructure CouncilBC

Online Healing House: Sharing Stories that Strengthen our Communities

$10,000

West Vancouver

First Nations Wellness Outreach Society

Indigenous Healing Circle with Non-Indigenous Health Care Providers

$10,000

Vancouver

Fort Nelson First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Awareness Campaign

$10,000

Fort Nelson

Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nation

Land Based Bakwamkala Language Revitalization to Heal the Harms of the Residential School System

$10,000

Port Hardy

Homalco First Nation

Celebrating Resilience

$10,000

Campbell River

Huu-Ay-Aht First Nations

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022 at the Bamfield Community School

$6,440

Port Alberni

Inter Tribal Services Association

Slhexun Thu Shqwaluwuns – Healing Our Spirits

$10,000

Qualicum Beach

Katzie First Nation

Katzie National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Pitt Meadows

Kispiox Band Council

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day: Finding Our Voice

$10,000

Kispiox

Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Langley region

$10,000

Langley

Nadleh Whut'en Indian Band

Honouring the Children of Lejac Residential School

$10,000

Fort Fraser

Nanoose First Nation

Gathering Strength Together

$10,000

Lantzville

New Horizons Indigenous Association

Tshwatus thu Qiqulas (Drying our Tears)

$10,000

Nanaimo

Nisga'a Village of Gitwinksihlkw

Gitwinksihlkw Recognition of Reconciliation

$10,000

Gitwinksihlkw

North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre Society

Clearwater Day of Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Clearwater

O.Dela Arts Society

Gathering Our Stories of Hope

$10,000

Vancouver

Old Massett Village Council

John T. Jones Memorial Park naming and ground breaking

$10,000

Masset

Port Alberni Friendship Center

Walk as One

$9,361

Port Alberni

Reconciliation Canada – A New Way Forward Society

Reigniting the Flame

$10,000

North Vancouver

Seabird Island Band

Honouring Seabird Island Members that attended Residential Schools

$10,000

Agassiz

Sechelt Indian Band

Reconciliation Crosswalks

$10,000

Sechelt

Songhees Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation community gathering

$10,000

Victoria

Spirit of the Children Society

A Day of Truth and Reconciliation: A Pipe Ceremony to Honour the Survivors of Residential Schools

$10,000

New Westminster

Squamish Nation

Yuusnewas Project: Memorial Refurbishment

$10,000

North Vancouver

Stalew Arts and Cultural Society

Improving Indigenous Cultural Awareness in the Langleys: September 2022 Orange Campaign

$5,500

Fort Langley

Sto:Lo Service Agency Society

Incorporating Residential School Information into the Coqualeetza Longhouse Extension Program

$10,000

Chilliwack

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour

Day of Reconciliation: Looking Back to Never Forget

$5,000

Victoria

The Fox Queen

Messages on Doors: Nuu-Chah-Nulth

$10,000

Vancouver

The Kermode Friendship Society

Honouring Our Children: Commemorative IRS Totem Pole

$10,000

Terrace

The Raven Collective Society

Bunk #7 Healing and Reconciliation Tour of Northwest BC

$10,000

Thornhill

The Spo7ez Cultural Centre and Community Society

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre

$10,000

Whistler

Tillicum Lelum Aboriginal Society

Turtle Island Tree of Life Ceremony

$10,000

Nanaimo

Tk'emlúps Te Secwépemc

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Kenny Jensen Plaque and Feast

$10,000

Kamloops

Tl'azt'en Nation

Remembering Our Stories

$10,000

Fort St. James

Ucwalmicw Centre Society

Revitalize P'eg'ig'lha Heritage and host the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Lillooet

Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs

Supporting the Coalition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

$10,000

Kamloops

Upper Skeena Counselling and Legal Assistance Society

Hazelton Indigenous Court: Moving Forward with our Truth and Reconciliation

$8,850

Hazelton

Victoria Native Friendship Centre

Back to School Picnic: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event

$10,000

Victoria

Warriors Against Violence Society

Reflection and Celebration Gathering

$9,600

Vancouver

Witsuwit'en Language & Culture Society

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Witset (Smithers)

Xaxli'p

Healing Intergenerational Trauma

$10,000

Lillooet

Yunesit'in Government

Cultural and Artistic Initiatives

$10,000

Hanceville
Manitoba

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

Centre for Aboriginal Human Resource Development Inc. (CAHRD)

Truth and Reconciliation Student Week

$10,000

Petersfield

4565119 Manitoba Association Inc.Interlake Art Board

The Secret Path Mural

$10,000

Winnipeg

60s Scoop Legacy of Canada

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation speakers series

$10,000

Lake Manitoba

Anishinaabe Agowidiiwinan Secretariat Inc.

Give us Peace in our Hearts so We Can Work Together Well for our Children

$10,000

Winnipeg

Arctic Co-operatives Limited

Orange T-Shirt Initiative

$10,000

Winnipeg

Assiniboia Residential School Legacy Group Inc.

Opening event for the Assiniboia Residential School Commemorative Site

$10,000

Winnipeg

Bear Clan Patrol Inc.

Bear Clan Patrol National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Family BBQ

$10,000

Berens River

Berens River First Nation

Berens River First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Swan River

Canadian Mental Health Association Valley Branch

Building our Community through Reconciliation

$10,000

Winnipeg

Churchill Health Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$9,425

Churchill

City of Brandon

Truth and Reconciliation Week 2022

$10,000

Brandon

Clan Mothers Turtle Lodge Inc.

Clan Mothers' National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event 2022

$10,000

Winnipeg

Clinique Youville Clinic Inc.

Kreating Kinship

$10,000

Winnipeg

Dakota Ojibway Child and Family Services Inc.

Together, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$70,000

Carberry

Dakota Ojibway Tribal Council

From a Place of Hurting to a Place of Healing

$10,000

Portage La Prairie

Fisher River Cree Nation

Fisher River Cree Nation Commemoration Park

$10,000

Koostatak

Ginew Wellness Center

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Ginew

Indigenous Family Centre Inc.

Peace and Harmony

$10,000

Winnipeg

Ma Mawi-Wi-Chi-Itata Centre Inc.

Every Child Matters: Memorial Project

$10,000

Headingley

Madeline Armstrong Local Inc.

Fall Healing Feast

$5,000

Teulon

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Feasting the spirit in honour of the past, the present and our future

$10,000

Thompson

Manitoba Moon Voices Inc.

The Healing Journey Video Project

$10,000

Winnipeg

Manitobah Mukluks Storyboot School Inc.

Truth and Reconciliation Project

$5,150

Winnipeg

Marcel Colomb First Nation

Marcel Colomb First Nation National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Lynn Lake

Native Addictions Council of Manitoba

Honouring our Traditional Helpers

$10,000

Winnipeg

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation

Reclaiming our Spirit: Resistance, Resilience and Renewal

$10,000

Nelson House

Portage La Prairie Community Revitalization Corporation

Zoongide (Strong Heart): Mural to honour and remember the Indigenous children that attended residential schools

$10,000

Portage la Prairie

Red Sucker Lake First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Red Sucker Lake

School District of Mystery Lake

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Thompson

Seven Oaks School Division

The Life of a Child in Fort Alexander Indian Residential School: Mary Courchene's Story

$10,000

Winnipeg

Siloam Mission Inc.

A Day of Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Winnipeg

Tataskweyak Cree Nation

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation: Tataskweyak Cree Nation

$10,000

Split Lake

Treaty One Development Corporation

Treaty One community celebration

$10,000

Winnipeg

U Multicultural Inc.

We Stand Together

$10,000

Winnipeg

Winnipeg Metis Association Inc.

Let Us Be Recognized

$10,000

Winnipeg

Yellowquill University College Incorporated

Honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Winnipeg
New Brunswick

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

Anglophone West School District Perth Andover Middle School

Psiwte Wasis Kaluwoso

$10,000

Perth-Andover

Big Cove First Nation Wellness Committee Inc.Elsipogtogeoei

Every Child Matters: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Elsipogtog

City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton

City of Moncton's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony

$4,936

Moncton

Madawaska Maliseet First Nation

Every Child Matters: Walk for Awareness

$10,000

Edmundston

University of New Brunswick

Celebrating Menahqesk

$10,000

Saint John

Wolastoqey Tribal Council Inc.

Honouring our Survivors and Honouring our Children

$50,000

Fredericton

Woodstock First Nation

Indigenous Healing Day

$10,000

Woodstock First Nation
Newfoundland and Labrador

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

First Light St. John's Friendship Centre Inc.

Honouring, Learning & Healing: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

St. John's

Kikmanaq Indigenous Cultural Revival Association

Recognizing our Past to Understand our Future: A Time to Honour Community and Culture

$10,000

Gander

Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Celebrations

$8,500

Corner Brook
Northwest Territories

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

Fort Norman Métis Community

Honouring the Child Within

$10,000

Tulita

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Feast Festivities

$9,999

Inuvik

Liidlii Kue First Nation

Telling Stories in Dene Languages

$10,000

Fort Simpson

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre

North Healing and Wellness

$10,000

Hay River

Tulita Land Corporation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Tulita

Yamozha Kue Society

Orange Shirt Day Cookout

$5,865

Hay River

Yellowknives Dene First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Yellowknife

Zhahti Koe Friendship Centre

Truth and Reconciliation program

$10,000

Fort Providence
Nova Scotia

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Allison Bernard Memorial High School

Orange Day Walk

$10,000

Eskasoni

Mawikuti'k Society

Freedom Day March 2022

$10,000

Eskasoni

Mi'kmaq Circle of Hope Society

Wrapping our Survivors with Love

$10,000

Membertou

Musique Royale A Treasury of Music From Our Historic Past

Truth and Reconciliation Weekend in Liverpool

$10,000

Lunenburg

Piktukewaq Women's Association

Every Child Matters: Pictou Landing First Nation

$10,000

Trenton

Potlotek First Nation

Mikwitw'timki'k (We remember them)

$5,000

St. Peter's

Sipekne'katik First Nation

We Remember and Honour Our Residential School Children

$10,000

Indian Brook
Nunavut

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

Hamlet of Coral Harbour

Increase awareness and commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Coral Harbour

Hamlet of Gjoa Haven

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Gjoa Haven

Hamlet of Pond Inlet

Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Pond Inlet

Municipality of Cambridge Bay

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Cambridge Bay
Ontario

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Alderville First Nation

Moving Forward in a Positive Way

$10,000

Alderville

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation

Honouring All Spirits

$10,000

Pikwakanagan

Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council Inc.

Honouring our Children

$10,000

Sioux Narrows

Atlohsa Family Healing Services Inc.

Relighting the Fire of Hope: Orange Shirt Day

$10,000

London

Bearskin Lake First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event

$10,000

Bearskin Lake

Beaverhouse Community First Nation

Cultural Healing

$10,000

Kirkland Lake

Blue Mountains Public Library

Truth and Reconciliation: Indigenous Perspectives and Community Conversations

$5,000

Town of the Blue Mountains

Brunswick House First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony

$7,710

Chapleau

Carea Community Health Centre

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Oshawa

Charity House (Windsor)

Truth and Reconciliation Week

$10,000

Windsor

Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto

1000 Lanterns Ceremony

$10,000

Toronto

Chippewas Of Georgina Island

Georgina Island Reconciliation Walk and Feast

$10,000

Sutton West

Chippewas Of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation

Hope and Healing for Our Future

$10,000

Kettle & Stony Point First Nation

Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Mount Elgin Residential School Orange Shirt Commemoration

$10,000

Muncey

Church Street School Cultural Centre

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$8,060

Aurora

Corporation of the Town of Milton

Commemorative public art

$10,000

Milton

Crow Shield Lodge

Honouring the Children Sacred Fire

$9,200

Cambridge

Cultural Communications Group Inc.

Nurturing our Roots: Traditional Pow-Wow Dedicated to Honouring Phyllis Webstad and our Survivors

$10,000

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Curve Lake First Nation

Gichi-apiitendaagoziwag Kina Binoojiinhyag: Every Child Matters

$10,000

Curve Lake

Dokis First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Dokis First Nation

GCT #3 Representative Services

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Kenora

Ginoogaming First Nation

Regaining Traditional Values and Teachings

$10,000

Longlac

Henvey Inlet First Nation

Anishnabaewin Circle of Healing for Families with Ceremony and Cultural Teachings

$10,000

Pickerel

Hiawatha First Nation

Honouring our Children

$10,000

Hiawatha

Hotinohsioni Incorporated

Brantford Day of Peace and Healing

$10,000

Brantford

Indigenous Arts Collective of Canada

Remember Me Ceremony: A National Day of Remembrance

$10,000

Manotick

Indigenous Peoples Solidarity Group

Every Child Matters: National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Ceremony

$5,500

Toronto

Indigenous Tourism Association of Ontario

Weekend for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Aundeck Omni Kaning

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Honouring Survivors and their Families for Truth and Reconciliation in Inuit Nunangat

$10,000

Ottawa

Iskatewizaagegan No. 39 Independent First Nation

Honouring of Our Children, Survivors and our Community Mini Pow-Wow

$10,000

Shoal Lake

Kapuskasing Indian Friendship Centre

Coming Together to Remember and Honour

$10,000

Kapuskasing

Kingston Home Base Non-Profit Housing Inc.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation hosted by One Roof Youth Hub

$10,000

Kingston

Lac Seul First Nation

Bikiiwewinig Nindawaashishiiminaanak: Fall Feast

$10,000

Hudson

Lakehead University

Indigenous-led Conversations with Canadians (In memory of Indigenous author Lee Maracle)

$10,000

Thunder Bay

Laurentian University

Sharing the Truth of the Residential Schools as a Guide to Community Reconciliation

$10,000

Sudbury

Mamawi Together

Truth and Reconciliation Survivors Gathering

$10,000

Ottawa

Métis Nation of Ontario Secretariat

Workshop on making a hand drum and teachings on drumming influence to heal

$7,379

Midland

Métis Nation of Ontario Secretariat

Honouring and Healing through Métis Decorative Arts: Community Blanket Project

$10,000

Toronto

Minogin Gitigaanehs Society

Orange Flower Memorial

$10,000

London

Minwaashin Lodge: Aboriginal Women's Support Centre

Understanding and Healing from the Impacts of the IRSS through Indigenous Creative Arts Therapies

$10,000

Ottawa

Mishkeegogamang

Mishkeegogamang National Day for Truth and Reconciliation "Every Child Matters."

$10,000

Mishkeegogamang

Mississauga First Nation

Michi Saagiig Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Blind River

Mohawk Village Memorial Park

Truth and Resilience

$8,356

Scotland

Mushkegowuk Council

Omushkegowuk Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Moose Factory

Na-Me-Res (Native Men's Residence)

Honouring Our Children

$10,000

Toronto

National Indian Brotherhood / Assembly of First Nations

Healing Through Storytelling

$10,000

Akwesasne

National Indigenous Health and Wellness Association

Healing Hearts Together

$10,000

Ottawa

Nipissing First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$9,400

Garden Village

Nog-Da-Win-Da-Min Family and Community Services

Shingwauk and Garnier Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Batchewana First Nation

Nokiiwin Tribal Council Inc.

Honouring Our Elders

$9,055

Thunder Bay

Onkwehon:We Midwives Collective

Every Child Matters to OMC support campaign

$10,000

Akwesasne

Red Rock Indian Band

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events

$10,000

Lake Helen

Science North

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Science North

$10,000

Sudbury

Serpent River First Nation

Serpent River First Nation's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Cutler

Shoal Lake No.40

Honouring our Survivors, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Kejick Post Office Shoal Lake

Ska:Na Family Learning Centre

Southwestern OntarioSFLC National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Observances

$10,000

Windsor

St. Lawrence College of Applied Arts and Technology

Hope and Healing Canada Art Installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation day of activities

$10,000

Kingston

Task Force on Peace and Justice Canada

Muslim-Indigenous Connection (MIC)Engaging Muslim Youth in Truth and Reconciliation

$9,500

Mississauga

The Centre for Indigenous Theatre

Remembering Those Who Did Not Make It Home

$10,000

Toronto

The Corporation of the Town of Oakville

Path Without End & Firewater Thunderbird Rising

$10,000

Oakville

The Georgian Bay Native Women's Association

Truth and Reconciliation: Coming Together

$10,000

Midland

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

Honouring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Toronto

The Junctian Network Inc

Diversity, Inclusion and Coming Together for Adaptability: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Brampton

The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada / L'Institut Royal d'architecture du Canada

Honouring our First Peoples: Commitment to Indigenous Cultural Awareness Training

$10,000

Manotick

Toronto District School Board

Niikaaniganaa Zhawenmishinaang (All Our Relations, Have Mercy on Us.)

$10,000

Toronto

Tsi Kionhnheht Ne Onkwawenna Language Circle

Ronaterihwayenhstahnòn:ne (They Went Away to School)

$10,000

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Two Row on The Grand

Two Row on The Grand Honours Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Ohsweken

United Way of Bruce Grey

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation 2022

$8,000

Owen Sound

Voice of Men 360

Residential Schools System 101

$10,000

London

Wahnapitae First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event

$10,000

Capreol

Walpole Island First Nation

Residential School Survivors Wellness Week

$10,000

Walpole Island

Wasauksing First Nation

National Aboriginal Day Celebration

$10,000

Wasauksing First Nation

Webequie First Nation

Residential School Commemoration day 2022

$10,000

Webequie

West Parry Sound Health Centre

A Space of Commemoration, Contemplation, and Acknowledgement

$3,750

Parry Sound

Wikwemikong Development Commission

Holy Cross Mission Residential and Day School Commemoration

$10,000

Wikwemikong

Woodland Cultural Centre

Mohawk Institute Residential School Survivors' Gathering

$10,000

Brantford

Zhiibaahaasing First Nation

Monument in Dedication to Residential School Survivors

$10,000

Zhiibaahaasing
Prince Edward Island

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

Abegweit First Nation

Abegweit: Our Drum Keeps Beating

$10,000

Mount Stewart

Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Inc.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: A Day for Education and Reflection

$10,000

Summerside

Lennox Island First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Lennox Island
Quebec

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association

Remembering Our Children campaign

$10,000

Chisasibi

Centre d'amitié autochtone de Trois-Rivières (CAATR)

Marche Wactenamowew

$10,000

Trois-Rivières

Centre d'amitié autochtone La Tuque Inc.

Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation

$10,000

La Tuque

Centre de justice des premiers peuples de Montréal

Remembering Our Children: Commemorating Lives Lost at Residential Schools

$10,000

Montréal

Centre de santé Tshukuminu Kanani

Marche et repas communautaire pour commémorer les survivants des pensionnats

$10,000

Natashquan

Centre d'innovation des premiers peuples

Portes ouvertes pour la vérité et la réconciliation

$10,000

Gatineau

Centre Mihawoso : Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Manawan

Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation

$10,000

Manawan

Communauté autochtone de Sherbrooke : 081 Kitné

Commémoration des enfants disparus, assassinés et aux survivants des pensionnats

$10,000

Sherbrooke

Conseil de la nation Anishnabe de Lac Simon

Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation

$10,000

Lac Simon

Conseil des Innu de Ekuanitshit

Journée nationale de la vérirté et de la réconciliation

$10,000

Mingan

Conseil des Innus de Pessamit

Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation : Ashpatishkueipan

$10,000

Pessamit

Coop de Solidarité Nitaskinan

Nikanik : vers l'horizon

$10,000

Shawinigan

Cree Nation of Eastmain

Embracing Our Spirit

$10,000

Eastmain

Cree Nation of Wemindji

Honouring the Children: Every Child Matters

$9,500

Wemindji

Guérir La Vie

2022 Eeyou Istchee Sundances

$48,000

Ouje-Bougoumou

Kahnawake Economic Development Commission

Travelling Exhibit and Memoir of the 215+ Moccasins

$10,000

Kahnawake

Kebaowek First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Kebaowek

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg

Kitigan Zibi participation in the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Maniwaki

Maison Communautaire Missinak Ressource d'hébergement et de ressourcement pour femmes autochtones et leurs familles

Commémoration Missinak

$10,000

Québec

Nation Waban-Aki Inc.

Activité Waban-Aki de la vérité et de la réconciliation

$9,750

Wôlinak

Première Nation des Abénakis de Wôlinak

Commémoration de la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation

$10,000

Wôlinak

Réseau jeunesse des Premières Nations Québec Labrador

Wampum, un legs pour nos jeunes

$10,000

Wendake

Société d'histoire et d'archéologie de Mashteuiatsh

Voies de guérison

$10,000

Mashteuiatsh

The Native Women's Association of Canada

Commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Gatineau
Saskatchewan

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount
Approved

Location

Carry The Kettle First Nation

Honouring Our Residential School Survivors

$10,000

Sintaluta

Circle Project Association Inc.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: memorial walk and awareness event

$10,000

Regina

City of Prince Albert

"Passage Home" Unveiling Ceremony and Educational Resources

$10,000

Prince Albert

Cowessess First Nation

Honouring our Students: Residential Students Homecoming

$10,000

Cowessess

Kahkewistahaw First Nation

Musuem Exhibit: Honouring Residential and Day School Students

$9,750

Broadview

Kinistin Saulteaux Nation

Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Residential School Memorial and Unveiling Ceremony

$10,000

Tisdale

Miyawata Culture Association Inc.

Ashes and Embers

$10,000

Paynton

Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Honouring our Montreal Lake Cree Nation IRS Survivors

$10,000

Montreal Lake

Muskowekwan First Nation

Muskowekwan Honours the History: Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022

$10,000

Lestock

Nehiyawak Language Experience

Truth and Reconciliation: Cikastemaw

$9,750

Saskatoon

QBOW Child and Family Services Inc.

QBOW Elder's Healing with Horses Workshop

$10,000

Fort Qu'Appelle

Ranch Ehrlo Society

Reconciliation Path ProjectSharing Our Stories

$10,000

Pilot Butte

Red Earth First Nation

Truth and Reconciliation Cultural Encampment: Celebration of Mihhosikiwakak Nehiyawak

$10,000

Red Earth

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Four Directions Truth and Reconciliation Week

$10,000

Regina

Sherbrooke Community Society Inc.

Bringing Truth and Reconciliation to Sherbrooke

$10,000

Saskatoon

Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation

Standing Buffalo Reconciliation Day

$7,500

Fort Qu'Appelle

Thunderchild First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation celebration

$10,000

Turtleford

Whitecap Dakota First Nation

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

$10,000

Whitecap

Witchekan Lake First Nation

Honouring our Children that Didn't Make it Home

$10,000

Spiritwood

Yellow Quill First Nation

Day of Healing

$10,000

Yellow Quill
Yukon

Organization Name

Project Title

Amount Approved

Location

Liard First Nation

Truth and Reconciliation through Resilience Building and Community Connections

$10,000

Watson Lake

