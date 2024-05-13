Laval SME receives $1M in financial assistance from CED to accelerate the green shift and sustainable development in Quebec's regions.

LAVAL, QC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

SMEs have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the environmental transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a $1M repayable contribution for Pro‑Pals Industries Ltd. (Pro‑Pals).

Thanks to this CED support, the business will increase its production capacity, competitiveness and environmental performance by expanding its current facilities. CED's support will also enable the SME to acquire and install digital equipment for plastic production and recycling such as extruders, a cooling system, a cutting system, a sorting robot, silos, and production software.

Founded in 1978, Pro‑Pals is an SME that manufactures flexible plastic packaging for the food, pharmaceutical, horticultural, construction and other industries. With over 40 years of experience in the field, Pro‑Pals has built a reputation for its ability to provide innovative ideas and solutions to respond to clients' needs for flexography and flexible packaging. The SME does not hesitate to invest in the most recent technological advances to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, including to reintegrate Category 4 used plastics into its production cycle.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive recovery relies, among other things, on businesses making the green shift. The Government of Canada supports SMEs by fostering sustainable development across all Quebec regions. Adapted programs and services are available to accelerate the implementation of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance for Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers to better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

"We must help SMEs make the green shift so they can carve a place of choice out for themselves in tomorrow's economy. That is why the Government of Canada supports businesses such as Pro‑Pals, whose project to reintegrate used plastics will help reduce its environmental footprint, increase its competitiveness, and enable it to innovate thanks to clean technology. I want to highlight the efforts of this business, which is helping to establish a sustainable economy."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Manufacturing businesses play a key role in Quebec's economy and in the green transition. That is why our government is committed to supporting them so they remain competitive and innovative and are also able to equip themselves with what they need to make a place for themselves in our economy. Hence CED's help for Pro‑Pals, for whom the concern for environmental preservation is as important as the concern for ensuring its own growth, in complete safety."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Our company Pro‑Pals, a Laval-based manufacturer of flexible packaging, has taken up the challenge to integrate the collection, oversorting, recycling, and reuse of post-consumer polyethylene film (#4) into its operations. This is a wonderful concrete example of what can be called the "expanded responsibility of the packaging supplier." Our innovative program is called "La route du plastique." We already count as proud partners the SAQ, Pelican International, Lion Electric, Airbus, and many others…. We are pleased to be "totally wrapped up" in our circular economy project and are looking forward to showing everyone in Quebec what can be done to manage plastic waste."

Ludovic Leplatois, Eng., M.Sc., Vice-President Technologies & Innovations, Pro‑Pals

According to a 2022 survey by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not begun their transition to net‑zero emissions. Yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.

total GHG emissions. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long‑term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

