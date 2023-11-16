$1 million in funding will support community grief education, awareness, and services

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Most people will experience grief, whether related to the death of someone close to them, the loss of their health and independence, or any other significant loss that is deeply felt. It is a response to loss and everyone's experience is unique and valid. It can also be an experience that is difficult to talk about and as a result, people experiencing grief often struggle alone, and are unaware of what services are available to them.

That is why today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced $1 million in funding over two years to the Canadian Grief Alliance, in partnership with the Canadian Virtual Hospice and the Canadian Alliance for Children's Grief, for their Advancing Grief Literacy in Canada project. This funding will support the development of online resources, learning opportunities, and a national awareness campaign to help those grieving and those who support them to better understand their experience, be prepared to respond constructively to their grief, and know how to access available services during difficult times.

The Advancing Grief Literacy in Canada project supports the Government of Canada's Action Plan on Palliative Care, which continues to lay a better foundation for coordinated action on palliative and support care needs. Grief support is an important part of palliative care for people who are seriously ill, their families and everyone affected.

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories, organizations, people living with serious illness, caregivers, and communities to ensure that people impacted by grief are well-supported.

Quotes

"The Advancing Grief Literacy in Canada project shows how far we've come in our common vision for palliative care in Canada and supporting those experiencing any form of grief. The project will improve access to educational tools and learning opportunities for people who are grieving, as well as their families and friends. I'm grateful to the Canadian Grief Alliance for raising awareness of the importance of palliative care and grief services."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Canada's Minister of Health

"The Canadian Grief Alliance is encouraged by the government's commitment to improving support for grieving Canadians. We and our partners look forward to engaging with grief specialists and the public to develop resources that will address unmet needs. We are confident that, together, we will ultimately succeed in building more grief-friendly and grief-literate communities that are better able to support each other."

Paul Adams

Spokesperson and executive member of the Canadian Grief Alliance

Quick Facts

Budget 2021 provided $29.8 million over six years, starting in 2021-22, to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs.

over six years, starting in 2021-22, to advance the Government's Action Plan on Palliative Care and help build a better foundation for coordinated action on long-term and supportive care needs. In addition, Budget 2017 funding of $6 billion over 10 years expanded supports in provinces and territories for home and community care, including palliative care.

over 10 years expanded supports in provinces and territories for home and community care, including palliative care. Budget 2023 confirmed the Government's commitment to an increase in health care funding of close to $200 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories to further support the health workforce, including personal support workers, which will be beneficial for home and palliative care.

over 10 years, including in new funding for provinces and territories to further support the health workforce, including personal support workers, which will be beneficial for home and palliative care. Today, the Canadian Grief Alliance launched a Canada -wide public consultation to gain insight into Canadians' understanding of loss and grief, and what can help. Learnings from this consultation will inform the development of resources to empower Canadians to understand, recognize and respond to grief. Everyone is encouraged to share their perspective.

Associated Links

