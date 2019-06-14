Government of Canada Supports New Affordable Housing Complex in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Low to moderate-income individuals, families, and seniors in Winnipeg will benefit from a new 64-unit affordable housing project, as the government of Canada officially celebrates the opening of the Old Grace Housing Co-op.

The grand opening announcement was made today by Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Minister of Families.

The Old Grace Housing Co-op is comprised of two phases. Phase 1 is an intergenerational housing cooperative located at 200 Arlington St and includes 30 units of affordable housing. Occupancy for this phase began in March 2018. Phase 2, located between 250 and 262 Evanson St, incudes four three-bedroom townhouses for families. Occupancy for Phase 2 began in December 2018.

Quotes

"Our Government continues to invest in affordable housing here in Winnipeg, and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners at the province of Manitoba and the non-profit sector, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community."

- Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre

"We are very proud of what we've built here. A dedicated group of volunteers has worked tirelessly on this project for the past 7 years. Funding provided through the Social Infrastructure Fund has helped make our vision of a diverse, affordable and sustainable housing co-operative a beautiful reality."

- Laura Sevenhuysen, President, Old Grace Housing Co-operative.

Quick Facts

The governments of Canada and Manitoba provided $2.1 million under the Social Infrastructure Fund grant.

and Manitoba provided under the Social Infrastructure Fund grant. Old Grace Housing Co-operative is a not-for-profit housing organization, and has been active since 2012.

Twelve of the Phase 1 units will be available as rent-geared-to-income, while one of the Phase 2 townhomes will be rent-geared-to-income.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

