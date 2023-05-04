Trois-Rivières SME will receive $360,500 in financial assistance from CED to improve its productivity through digitization

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting business transformation through digitization contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, is today announcing a repayable contribution of $360,500 for MuraLuxe Inc. to acquire a lacquering system. With this new digital production equipment, the business will reduce the risk of injury and production errors by eliminating delicate operations conducted to date by hand and will also minimize the amount of waste being produced. This acquisition project will enable the manufacturer to not only meet the growing demand of its clientele, but also launch into the U.S. market.

Formed in 2016, MuraLuxe specializes mainly in the design, manufacture, and installation of decorative wall coverings for bathrooms, showers, kitchens, and living rooms.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on these organizations with their strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government has adopted measures to help businesses that focus on digitizing their operations. That is why we are providing our support to MuraLuxe, whose success is raising the profile not only of the Mauricie region, but of the entire Canadian economy. We are here to support workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs. By helping businesses equip themselves with what they need, we are all together helping to rebuild a stronger, more resilient, more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome‍–‍Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"This automation project is an important step as we pursue our growth. In addition to standardizing our production, we will be able to meet the growing need for our products and thereby continue to develop across Canada and even North America in the short term. We are very excited by the opportunities this new investment provides."

Boris Tellier, General Director and Co–owner, MuraLuxe

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]