Gatineau online sharing economy business receives $300,000 in financial assistance from CED.

GATINEAU, QC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting innovation and growth contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $300,000 for Aidexpress. This CED support has enabled the sharing economy business to automate its business process and implement a marketing strategy for its platform for in‑home health and well‑being requests.

Aidexpress specializes in offering in‑home services by different types of healthcare, social services, and caregiving professionals. The business has created a platform to establish links between qualified workers and seniors and/or individuals with decreasing autonomy who need help or care to live in complete safety at home. CED's contribution has focused on professional fees and advertising and promotional costs for its innovative technology platform. The aim of this support has been to improve and increase Aidexpress's sales in Quebec and Canada.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies in particular on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, as well as a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"SMEs are at the core of community development and are part of our government's economic recovery plan. We help them grow and innovate, which is why I am delighted with CED's support for Aidexpress's project. Its contribution to the health of seniors in the Outaouais region and their ability to remain at home is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success of this wonderful project will be felt not only across the region, but also in time throughout other regions in Quebec and Canada."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can become more competitive is a core priority for us. Thanks to CED's financial support, Aidexpress can continue to innovate in delivering in‑home care services to seniors and strengthen its position in the field. This assistance benefits the entire Outaouais region, enabling Aidexpress to expand its services in Quebec and Canada. It can thus become the reference in the growing market for in‑home care."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"CED's impact on our growth has been undeniable, enabling us to not only quadruple our hours of service, but also to become known across the province and in Ontario."

Richard Mercier, CEO, Aidexpress

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-327-5918, [email protected]