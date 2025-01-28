Government of Canada supports major improvements for cultural space in Prince Edward Island

The Government of Canada is investing $210,000 to support improvements at the Souris Show Hall, one of the oldest operating theatres in Prince Edward Island.

SOURIS, PE, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Cultural spaces that host music, plays and performances are vital to the fabric of our communities. They serve as hubs for creativity, connection and expression while also being showcasing diverse voices and stories. These spaces promote inclusion and pride, bringing people together to experience the arts.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament (Cardigan), announced a $210,000 investment in the Souris Show Hall, one of the oldest operating theatres in Prince Edward Island. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Built in 1890, the hall is a venue for music, theatre, dance as well as film from regional and national artists, with a strong focus on Indigenous, Acadian and Celtic heritage. The 145-seat theatre hosted 30 presentations in its last year of programming. It attracts more than 2,000 patrons annually.

This funding will allow for much-needed improvements to the 130-year-old building, including rehabilitating the foundation and better insulation to reduce the venue's carbon footprint, allowing it to operate more efficiently in the winter. These repairs will ensure the building meets industry standards and will increase its capacity to better serve and attract new artists, users and patrons. Additionally, it will allow for a more diverse range of programming.

Canadian Heritage will provide $110,000 from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is contributing $100,000 through the Innovative Communities Fund. The Province of Prince Edward Island is also contributing $100,000 to the project.

Quotes

"This venue is more than just a stage. It's a gathering place where stories come to life, voices are amplified, and our culture thrives. Investing in a cultural space like the Souris Show Hall is important to enrich our community, promote connections and share a sense of identity."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Whether you're going to see play or attend a function, the Souris Show Hall has brought folks together for well over a century. I'm so pleased that our government is supporting these vitally important upgrades so it can continue to be a place to celebrate the arts and our Island culture for years to come."

-The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament (Cardigan)

"Places like the Souris Show Hall are so much more than just buildings; they are places where folks come together. These new investments from the federal government mean spaces like this can keep bringing business into our communities and help folks share their stories with locals and visitors alike."

-The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The historic Souris Show Hall has been part of the fabric of our community since 1891. The mission of the Souris Show Hall Foundation is to bring accessible entertainment to our community and to nurture local and upcoming artists. We are thrilled to be part of restoring the Show Hall to its former glory and grateful for assistance from our funding partners."

-Judy Burke, Chair, Souris Show Hall Board of Directors

Quick Facts

The Souris Show Hall will use this funding to rehabilitate the venue's foundation by adding eco-foam insulation as well as repairing the roof and other venting, eavestroughs, gutters and downspouts. The project will also include framing the ceiling in the balcony area as well as installing a new HVAC system, energy-efficient windows and lighting in various areas of the venue. In addition, a catwalk will be added in the attic area and the plumbing system will be improved to reduce water consumption and mitigate leaks.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

