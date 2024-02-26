La Sarre business receives $800,000 in financial assistance from CED.

LA SARRE, QC, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a repayable contribution of $800,000 for Liqueurs La Sarre Inc. This CED assistance has enabled the business to improve its productivity and production capacity through the acquisition of digital equipment.

Liqueurs La Sarre operates a bottling plant for water from an esker located in the Laberge township in the James Bay region. Its product is marketed under the brand Onibi, with the "O" standing for water and "Nibi" standing for water in the Anicinape Indigenous language. The plant bottles natural spring water in large formats, and its first individual-size products, in returnable, recyclable aluminum cans, appeared in November 2021. For its 20th anniversary, the business launched new fruit‑flavoured sparkling spring water products that combine flavour with eco-friendliness. CED's support has enabled this SME to acquire digital equipment for bottling in the processing workshop, including automated bottling and packaging equipment and specialized automatic cleaning equipment for the drink production line.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"The manufacturing industry is a pillar of our economy, which is why our government has committed to investing so that our SMEs remain competitive and innovative. Thanks to CED's support, Liqueurs La Sarre has been able to increase its capacity to produce bottled water. The entire team can be proud of this project to acquire digital equipment, which is helping to build a better future for coming generations."

"For us, CED's support is important to boost the business's rapid growth. The permit to collect natural spring water is held by 100% Quebec and Canadian interests. We are proud to bottle our products in containers that align with sustainable development targets, demonstrating all our efforts to minimize the impact on the environment. The know-how of our employees and the quality of our spring water bring us further every day."

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec , SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

