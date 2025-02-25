Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum will renovate and modernize its historic building.

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum's infrastructure project to renovate and modernize its historic building.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface—Saint Vital), announced $1,916,573 in funding for the renovation and restoration of the 170-year-old building. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety. The federal funding is through the Community Spaces Fund component of the Official Languages Support Programs.

This is the first major infrastructure project at the Museum since 1991. It involves strengthening the roof structure, upgrading energy systems including a new HVAC system, restoring windows, replacing damaged exterior finishes, refurbishing the lobby and reception area, resurfacing the floor, and building an accessibility ramp.

The project will create a more functional, welcoming and accessible space for staff and visitors. It will also ensure the ongoing preservation and protection of the museum's extensive collection of historic Francophone and Métis artifacts.

Work began in June 2024 and is expected to be complete in 2026, in time for celebrations of the building's 175th anniversary.

"The Francophone and Métis communities of Saint-Boniface have contributed significantly to the history of Manitoba and Canada. By restoring and renovating the home of Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum, those artifacts and stories will continue to be honoured and appreciated by all visitors. An investment today in this historic infrastructure will ensure that an important piece of our cultural heritage remains available and accessible for years to come."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum is an important keeper of Francophone and Métis heritage, and its home is a piece of that history. The 170-year-old building is a place where you can experience the stories of the Francophone and Métis communities, not only in the artifacts, but on the very floors you tread. Preserving and modernizing the historic structure will allow visitors to continue to experience this important part of Manitoba's and Canada's history for generations to come."

—The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament (Saint Boniface—Saint Vital)

"The restoration and modernization of this historic site are a testament to the commitment of our funding partners in preserving an irreplaceable part of our shared heritage. But this is only the beginning. This historic structure requires continued investment to remain safe, accessible and capable of fulfilling its role in sharing our collective history. Without further funding, we risk losing a vital piece of our heritage. We call on our partners—governments, private donors and the community—to help ensure Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum stands strong for generations to come."

—Serge Balcaen, Chair, Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum

Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum opened in 1967. The building was constructed between 1846 and 1851 as the Grey Nuns' convent. It is Winnipeg's oldest building and holds historic designations at the municipal, provincial and national levels. Recognized as a keeper of Francophone and Métis heritage, Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum's 30,000 artifacts document the evolution of the Francophone and Métis communities since their establishment in Western Canada, particularly Manitoba.

The Community Spaces Fund component of the Official Languages Support Program provides funding to official language minority communities for projects to build new community and cultural spaces and renovate and upgrade existing infrastructure.

