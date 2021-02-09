Government of Canada supports Indigenous Businesses in Quebec

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions grants close to $2 million to boost Indigenous entrepreneurs, create jobs and maximize opportunities.

WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Community-driven development projects help build healthier, more sustainable communities while promoting the creation of good jobs and long-term economic prosperity. The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and communities to support pursuit of economic opportunities and increase Indigenous participation in Canada's overall economy.

With a significant pool of next–generation entrepreneurs, Indigenous communities offer clear potential for regional economic development. To foster their growth and competitiveness, we must create an entrepreneurial environment that meets their needs. With this in mind, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced financial contributions totalling $1,823,744 to support five projects aimed at developing Indigenous entrepreneurship in Quebec.

Targeted support for Indigenous entrepreneurship

This financial assistance granted by CED will boost various initiatives led by First Nations communities, businesses and organizations in Quebec. It will help to stimulate the economic development in First Nations communities across all Quebec regions. For example, the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Economic Development Commission will be able to offer technical mentoring services to businesses and organizations for First Nations in the province. As well, this funding will strengthen and support businesses and entrepreneurs within the Nation Anishnabe de Lac Simon and the Atikamekw communities of Manawan, Opitciwan and Wemotaci.

The investments announced will also support local projects such as the rebuilding of infrastructure for the Widjikiwe Holdings Corp service station and convenience store in Timiskaming and the launch of manufacturing activities by Akua Nature Inc. in Mashteuiatsh to produce Indigenous forest and traditional medicinal products.

Additional information on the projects is provided in a related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada will continue to work in partnership with Indigenous Peoples to ensure their full contribution and participation in the country's economic prosperity and benefit from the same opportunities as non-Indigenous people. The investments announced today attest to this commitment to a sustainable, inclusive growth for all.

Quotes

"We are living in a time where we must rethink how we support economic development to make it more inclusive and sustainable. The Indigenous perspective represents an undeniable source of inspiration in finding new pathways to prosperity for all. Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurship is a priority for the Government of Canada. By creating good jobs and participating in regional economic diversification, First Nations entrepreneurs are spreading their know-how across the country and even beyond our borders."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Sœurs and Minister of Indigenous Services

"Across the country, entrepreneurs contribute to the economic vitality of our living environments by creating good jobs. Helping Quebec's Indigenous communities set off on the path of entrepreneurship enables inclusive growth in our regional economies and positions them for future prosperity. With today's announcement, our message is clear; we are here for workers and Canadian SMEs and we are helping businesses to equip themselves with what they need to find solutions to come back even stronger than before."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

On August 9, 2020 , the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, the Government of Canada announced over $4 million in investments to support 18 Indigenous projects in Quebec .

, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, the Government of announced over in investments to support 18 Indigenous projects in . The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program and the Quebec Economic Development Program.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED is accompanying businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

