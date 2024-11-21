POND INLET, NT, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Partnering with Indigenous Peoples, communities and businesses is critical to building inclusive, sustainable and resilient natural resource sectors in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $2.1-million investment under the Indigenous Natural Resource Partnerships (INRP) program to the Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) for an Inuit-led project in Nunavut.

Results of the project will include:

QIA will purchase heavy equipment simulators dedicated to the Pond Inlet Research and Training Centre.

Inuit Nunavummiut will be able to receive vital training in their home territory.

Systemic barriers to Inuit participation in the natural resource economy will be reduced.

Meaningful partnerships and engagement in the critical minerals sector will be advanced.

The Government of Canada remains committed to advancing meaningful partnerships with Indigenous Peoples and enabling the development of innovative natural resource projects that will produce benefits for generations to come.

"Today's investment is about fostering Inuit mining expertise to create more jobs and drive economic growth in ways that advance economic reconciliation. It is our priority to enable the full participation of Indigenous partners in the development of a natural resource economy on our way to a clean energy future — a future where all communities can take advantage of technologies that reduce costs and provide job opportunities in vitally important industries."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Mineral exploration and mining are among the largest private sector industries in Nunavut , accounting for 41.23 percent of the gross domestic product in 2021. In 2022, Nunavut was responsible for eight percent of total iron ore production in Canada .

, accounting for 41.23 percent of the gross domestic product in 2021. In 2022, was responsible for eight percent of total iron ore production in . Budget 2022 allocated $80 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, to renew and expand the INRP program to all natural resource sectors and all regions of Canada . The expanded program provides targeted funding to Indigenous communities across Canada to build the capacity and establish the partnerships necessary to secure economic opportunities from natural resource projects and become equal partners in Canada's net-zero transition.

over five years, starting in 2022–23, to renew and expand the INRP program to all natural resource sectors and all regions of . The expanded program provides targeted funding to Indigenous communities across to build the capacity and establish the partnerships necessary to secure economic opportunities from natural resource projects and become equal partners in net-zero transition. The QIA is a Designated Inuit Organization under the Nunavut Agreement (Nunavut Land Claims Agreement). QIA is a regional Inuit organization representing the 13 Inuit communities in the Qikiqtani Region of Nunavut . Key to its mandate is the implementation of Inuit-led and Inuit-driven solutions for the betterment of the Qikiqtani Region.

. Key to its mandate is the implementation of Inuit-led and Inuit-driven solutions for the betterment of the Qikiqtani Region. QIA aims to strengthen the benefits of Nunavut's mining industry by establishing educational facilities and training that will see an increased percentage of Nunavut Inuit youth hired in positions relating to critical minerals exploration, operations, research and monitoring.

