CED grants a total of nearly $300,000 in financial contributions to Club Lac Ste. Marie and Kaza chalets & spa S.E.N.C.

KAZABAZUA, QC, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting businesses and organizations so they can seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

That is why Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a total of nearly $300,000 in non‍-‍repayable contributions.

CED's financial support is as follows:

$199,000 is being granted to Club Lac Ste. Marie (operating as Vélo MSM) to enhance a network of mountain biking trails. More specifically, the project involves adding four new trails and extending another trail. It also aims to restore seven trails and improve reception infrastructure.





The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Promoting innovation and economic growth in all regions across the country is a priority for our government. In this spirit, we are supporting promising projects by businesses such as Club Lac Ste. Marie and Kaza chalets & spa, located in the beautiful Outaouais region. This collaboration with different players in the local economic ecosystem will contribute to economic development in the region and benefit the Vallée‍-‍de-la‍-‍Gatineau community."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Quebec's economic prosperity relies on close collaboration among businesses, the government and the community. That is why CED guides organizations in developing the assets specific to their region and in transitioning into the economy of tomorrow. Through this action, we are strengthening the local economy and fostering vitality in all our communities."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Announced in Budget 2023, the Tourism Growth Program (TGP) is a key element of the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy and has a national budget of $108M . It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026.





. It is a complement to funding measures provided to the tourism industry under other federal, provincial, and territorial programs and will end on March 31, 2026. CED has a strong collaborative relationship with the Government of Quebec and works closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs), so that its support complements existing measures.





and works closely with community players, including regional and sectoral tourism associations (ATRs and ATSs), so that its support complements existing measures. In Quebec , the TGP has a budget of $21.1M in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future





, the TGP has a budget of in financial support. It falls under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program, which aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Jean-Christophe Armstrong, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 343-543-7313, Email: [email protected]